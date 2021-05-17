Michael Gardyne hopes winning goal against Motherwell is not final act with Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Michael Gardyne is eagerly hoping his winning goal against Motherwell which secured Ross County’s Premiership safety is not his final act for the Staggies.

Veteran winger Gardyne netted the decisive strike in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Motherwell, with the result ensuring County avoided the relegation play-off.

Gardyne is among a number of players out of contract, with the future of manager John Hughes also still to be decided.

The 35-year-old is County’s all-time record goalscorer and appearance holder, having netted 73 goals in 444 outings across four spells.

Although he says his all-important goal would mark a fitting end to his time in Dingwall, Gardyne feels he still has plenty more to offer the Highlanders.

© SNS Group

Gardyne said: “I’ve still to sort out my contract situation. It’s big summer for me and we will see what happens. I don’t want to be working on the taxis just yet.

“I still feel good, I still feel fit, I’ve still got that bit of sharpness and a wee turn of pace. I’m still trying to create chances for people and score goals.

“If it was my last game it would be fitting, keeping my club up and scoring the goal to do it would be lovely. Am I hoping it’s not my last goal for the club? Yes, hopefully something gets sorted.

“We will see what happens over the coming weeks.”

County’s survival ensures the Staggies will remain in the Premiership for a third successive season, and by next summer they will have spent nine of the last 10 campaigns in the top flight.

© SNS Group

Gardyne felt he and his fellow seasoned campaigners used their experience to stave off the threat of relegation by winning their final three games, however, he hopes the Staggies can progress further up the table in order to avoid another sweat next season.

He added: “There are a few who have been in this position before in the past with different clubs like Blair Spittal, so we have good experience in the squad.

“We’ve just gelled together well. I said after the Kilmarnock game the lads were chilled, and it was the same again on Sunday.

“We were all focused and we knew what was required.

“We know there have been times over the course of the season where we have not been good enough but we when the pressure has been on we have stepped up and accepted it as a challenge.

“In the split we did that. We have produced the wins that we needed.

“It’s good to keep our run in the Premiership going and hopefully next season, if I’m here – or even if I’m not, because I will always be supporting them — they are not fighting relegation.

“Hopefully they can push on.”

© SNS Group

Gardyne was thrilled with the way his side dug out the final day victory at Fir Park, with fellow Staggies stalwart Iain Vigurs also on target after Well had taken the lead through Sam Foley.

Gardyne added: “Obviously we have that affinity with Ross County. It’s well documented.

“It’s kind of Roy of the Rovers stuff, Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne. But I thought all of the lads were brilliant.

“I don’t know if it is just my age, but I just view it as a game of football. I just try and go on and make people smile and create chances. We have managed to do that.

“We conceded a sloppy goal, but every single player on the pitch was brilliant after that, I thought.

“We didn’t start well. Motherwell did and they scored, but 20 minutes into the match we started growing into it. Then big Jordan White hit the bar – he’s got to score.

“I don’t know how he missed it, then Keith Watson had a header. So we were creating chances and we were in the game.

“At half time, we were asking for the same again, but a little bit more. We looked to get that extra five or 10 percent and I think we managed that.”