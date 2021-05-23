Goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw signs new contract with Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has signed a newtwo-year contract at Victoria Park.

Laidlaw has firmly established himself as the Staggies’ number one since arriving from Hibernian in 2019, making 40 appearances last season after playing 22 times during his debut season with the club.

The 28-year-old received the player of the year and players’ player of the year award from his team-mates, with his form earning him a new long-term deal at Dingwall.

Laidlaw, who beat off competition from loanees Ross Doohan and Joe Hilton last season, feels being trusted as first choice has brought out the best in him.

In an interview with Ross County TV, Laidlaw said: “I’m delighted to get it all agreed and over the finish line.

“I’m enjoying my time here, my family moved up with me and we really enjoy living in the Highlands as well.

“That was part of the decision for me staying here longer term. I’m enjoying my football playing week-in, week-out.

“It’s a great setup here. Hopefully there’s more to come.

“I’ve just tried to work as hard as I can every day in training. When I’m on the pitch on a Saturday I just try to perform the best I can.

“It’s up to the manager to pick you, so I was glad I won that battle and I think I’ve gone from strength to strength by playing week-in, week-out.

“It has been good in that respect. I have just enjoyed playing every week and I think my performances have been at a higher level because of that.”

Laidlaw is thrilled the Staggies have a third successive Premiership campaign to look forward to, after securing their top-flight status with a final day victory at Motherwell.

He added: “The way we ended the season was great, with three wins in a row.

“It has been a long, hard season for us without the fans so it has been difficult in that respect.

“We are just glad to get over the finish line, and avoid the relegation spot and the play-offs as well.

“It was difficult but we knew we had a job to do. We knew going into the game it was going to be down to us, we couldn’t depend on results elsewhere.

“That proved to be the case against Motherwell. With us being 1-0 down at half-time, we knew we had a big 45 minutes coming up but we were absolutely brilliant in the second half.

“It’s a lot of pressure to go and do that but we performed really well and we’re delighted we ended up not just getting a draw but winning the game.”

Laidlaw hopes County can build on their strong end to the campaign as they look to improve next term, and he added: “It’s not just personnel but I think we have struggled to find a shape that has suited us this season.

“When we did get a shape that has suited us, we would put in a poor performance the next week.

“The last three weeks of the season we stuck with a shape and it worked for us.

“If we had found that earlier in the season it would have been a lot easier, but it just seemed to work for us and hopefully we can take that into next year.”