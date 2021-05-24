John Hughes eager to avoid another relegation dogfight if he remains at Ross County next season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes is aiming to avoid another relegation battle if he remains at Victoria Park next season.

Hughes guided County to Premiership safety after being brought in midway through the campaign, with the Dingwall side winning their last three games to clinch survival.

The future of the former Caley Thistle boss remains uncertain, with Hughes now out of contract and in discussions with chairman Roy MacGregor.

After succeeding in the task laid out to him when he replaced Stuart Kettlewell, Hughes is eager to make strides up the table should he prolong his stay in the Highlands.

© SNS Group

In an interview with Ross County’s TV channel, Hughes said: “I’m delighted, but I would like to think if I’m here next year we will keep moving forward. I don’t want to be fighting relegation every year.

“We have to look to consolidate our place better in the Premiership, and look to try and get into that top-six.

“We will have to let the dust settle and reflect on it, but it’s a great achievement and it’s all down to the players.

“We can only guide them. There have been highs and lows, and even in the lows you have to come back and want a wee bit more of it. That’s what we have done.

“There have been some disappointments. My only frustration is the consistency of performance throughout the season.

“When we are good we will give any team a game. When we are poor, which has not been too much this season aside from St Johnstone and Rangers away from home.

“It’s getting that consistency of performance to make sure we are winning games.

County’s survival ensures they will enjoy a third successive campaign in the top flight, with next term their ninth Premiership season from the last 10.

Hughes is thrilled to satisfy long-serving County chairman MacGregor by continuing to keep the Staggies competing among Scotland’s elite clubs.

© SNS Group

He added: “It was imperative we did it in the Premiership. I really felt for the chairman as we’ve got a good relationship and good dialogue.

“I could sense over the last week that he was feeling the nerves a little bit. It’s his club and he’s put a lot into it.

“To stay in the Premiership, he will be a relieved man and I’m just delighted I have played a small part in helping them do that.

“I will emphasise again, it’s the players. We have had lows along the way, but the main objective was staying in the Premiership and we have done that. All the players have to take the credit for that.

“The trust has been a big thing, from what I have been seeing on the training pitch there’s a trust for them to get on with it, and we found a shape.”

Hughes was pleased to navigate a number of challenges that came his way following his arrival in December, which ended a three-and-a-half year absence from the dugout since his last job with Raith Rovers.

© SNS Group

Hughes added: “I’m really proud of every one of them.

“Throughout the season, although it’s objective achieved, there have been a lot of difficult times.

“The window after I came in, training in the winter in the indoor hall and not getting on the outdoor training pitch. I feel being able to do the 11 v 11 is essential.

“Big Ross Stewart left to go to Sunderland, he was our talisman and we could have done with him.

“We lost Josh Reid to Coventry, and there were injuries to one or two, especially Callum Morris who was our leader at the back.

“We had to keep going and roll on with it. The credit goes to the players, and the staff and everyone connected to Ross County.”