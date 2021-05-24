Fans’ reaction after shock of Ross County not retaining boss John Hughes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The shock news that John Hughes is not being kept on as the permanent manager of Ross County certainly raised eyebrows.

Most fans and onlookers felt the experienced manager was going to be retained and charged with kicking the club forward for the new campaign. Others feel the parting of ways is the best way forward.

Monday’s announcement has certainly been an eye-opening decision, whether that was made by County, Hughes or both.

After keeping the club in the Premiership by winning their last three matches, the Scottish Cup-winning former Inverness boss fulfilled the remit he was tasked with.

He, of course, replaced Stuart Kettlewell in December, with the struggling Staggies four points adrift at the foot of the table.

Signs were looking good for Hughes

Consistency, of lack of it, continued to be a problem, but big-punching wins over Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Kilmarnock suggested these players could still pack a punch.

A 3-1 home defeat against St Mirren on April 21 piled the pressure on in a three-way battle, with County slipping to 11th, just above Hamilton and just below Kilmarnock.

However, an impressive 2-0 win at Dundee United was followed by a gutsy 2-1 home win over rivals Hamilton, with on-loan Birmingham ace Charlie Lakin delivering the killer goal.

With Accies relegated, County needed just one point at Motherwell on the final day to ensure their safety and Kilmarnock taking the relegation play-off spot.

Despite falling a goal down, goals from experienced duo Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne earned the Staggies full points and secured their place at Scottish football’s top table.

The past week has seen chairman Roy MacGregor insist the club will take stock of the situation, but it was expected Hughes would be handed a fresh contract at least for one season.

Could ‘something special’ have been built?

Ramsay Banks, supporter/podcaster/writer, had mixed feelings about this announcement.

He said: “I’m still not sure if I should be surprised by the news of John Hughes’ departure.

“On one hand, it’s clear he was brought in as a short-term appointment with one job and one job only – to keep the Staggies in the Premiership.

“This job is now done, so surely parting ways is a forgone conclusion?

“On the other, there were sparkles of real promise under Yogi.

“Huge results against the likes of Celtic, Hibs and Aberdeen, along with the man’s infectious enthusiasm made me really hopeful for County’s potential future under him.

“His actions in the transfer market have been questioned at times, but with a little bit of luck could something special have been built?

“Only time will tell if this is the right decision, but John Hughes leaves Ross County with mine, along with all my fellow Staggies’ fans’ permanent gratitude.”

“Here’s to you Yogi.”

All eyes on chairman to get next appointment right

We also tested the mood when the news broke on Monday afternoon. Here is some of the Twitter reaction:

Donald Menzies – “Wasn’t very keen when he was brought in but he saved us from going down. I think he should have been kept on for next season if he wanted to.”

Scott MacDonald – “Dodged a bullet going by his previous record of squad-building. Really need a set of fresh eyes and no attachments to the squad, new manager needs to be ruthless.”

Peter Mackay – “Thought he definitely deserved to get the job. Obviously views between Yogi and club are differing, but disappointing to see him go. Regardless, he did what he had to do in keeping us up, I just hope the next appointment is the perfect fit.”

Rick Steen – “I, for one, am a little sad he is going, he turned it around at the end of the season when it mattered. It’s a tough gig up in the Highlands. I can’t imagine too many managers will be throwing their hat in the ring.”

Martin MacLeod – “I’m happy that he’s away. Best wishes for the future and thank you for the job you did but the football was eye-bleedingly bad to watch. Onwards and upwards County.”

Craig Smith – “He was brought in to do a job, which he did. Not too disappointed he’s not staying, but all eyes on Roy now not to get the next appointment wrong or we’ll back in the same position next season.”

Will County regret not keeping Hughes?

Paul Oag – “Very disappointed, thought he already signed? Thought he did well and exactly what was required from him. Think County will possibly regret not holding on to him.”

County bigger than the ESL – “Deserves praise for keeping the unbalanced mess of a squad we had up. Football was awful, but no worse than what Kettlewell served up. Feels like Jimmy Calderwood MK2. Our next appointment is absolutely massive.”