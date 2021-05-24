Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Kennedy moving from nine-in-a-row title winners Celtic to Ross County could be a match made in heaven.

That’s the verdict of former Staggies goalkeeper Michael Fraser, who concedes chairman Roy MacGregor has a tough job on his hands finding the next manager.

It was confirmed on Monday afternoon that John Hughes, who kept the club in the Premiership on the back of three successive wins, was not getting a permanent deal.

The man who won the Scottish Cup for Inverness in 2015 was brought in to Dingwall in December with the club four points adrift under Stuart Kettlewell.

He managed to turn it around and guide them up to 10th above Kilmarnock in 11th and Hamilton in 12th.

Fraser, who spent three years with County from 2011, reckons Kennedy, who took over from Neil Lennon earlier this year until the end of the season, might fancy a shot at management in his own right.

© SNS Group

Kennedy has been at Parkhead for more than two decades, including stints as a player and assistant manager, but is not expected to stay on when Eddie Howe eventually takes over, as is believed to be happening imminently.

Fraser admits it will be intriguing to discover the route County now take.

He said: “Do they go for (first-team coach) Don Cowie, or would they not because they did that by going for former players before with Stuart Kettlewell?

“Personally, I think John Kennedy, should he leave Celtic, would be a really good shout.

“He is highly thought of and it would be a good job for him to start off with. I am pretty sure a guy like John would like this job.

“As soon as he looks around the stadium and training ground, that would be a big selling point for a manager. He would have the tools to work with and that will be a big draw.

“He’s just a name that leapt out at me. Roy might be looking at a more experienced manager, but going left-field John would be good pick.

“He is highly rated by ex-players and maybe he will want to come in and get his hands dirty by coaching them to play in the way he wants them to play.

“It’s maybe the best of the smaller clubs to achieve that because you will get support.”

Fraser thinks trimming the squad down this summer will be to the new manager’s advantage.

He explained: “The squad we had under Derek (Adams) was quite a tight squad.

“I feel there are sometimes too many players. They are good players, but there are maybe too many options. Maybe they lost their identity a wee bit.”

Pride from Hughes

In the club statement, Hughes said: “I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters. I have enjoyed my time at Ross County.

“I was appointed with the objective of securing Premiership football and I am proud to have achieved this under the circumstances. I wish Roy MacGregor and Ross County every success for the future.”

County’s statement said: “John has decided to explore further football opportunities and with the imminent expiry of his contract, John will leave the club. John’s time here was a great success for John personally and Ross County.”

© SNS Group

It added: “As outlined by our chairman in recent interviews, the club is currently taking stock of our position and we are working extremely hard to deliver a long-term, strategic plan to support the continuing success of Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, and what we see as the beginning on a new era here in Dingwall.

“With this in mind, the club will now begin the process of finding our new manager.”