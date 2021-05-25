Tuesday, May 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Malky Mackay: Ross County fans react to former SFA performance director being linked with Staggies job

By Paul Chalk
May 25, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: May 25, 2021, 5:02 pm
© SNS GroupCould Malky Mackay be the next manager of Ross County? Photograph by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group
Could Malky Mackay be the next manager of Ross County? Photograph by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

News that Malky Mackay is now the bookies’ favourite to be the next Ross County manager has stirred a reaction from Staggies’ supporters.

Bookmaker mcbookie.com has suspended betting on the former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss replacing John Hughes at Dingwall.

‘Yogi’ Hughes surprisingly parted company with the Victoria Parkers on Monday just over a week after guiding them to safety in the Premiership with a comeback win at Motherwell.

Many names are already in the frame to permanently take the job and chairman Roy MacGregor is already actively looking for the the next man to move the club on.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal