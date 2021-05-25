Something went wrong - please try again later.

News that Malky Mackay is now the bookies’ favourite to be the next Ross County manager has stirred a reaction from Staggies’ supporters.

Bookmaker mcbookie.com has suspended betting on the former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss replacing John Hughes at Dingwall.

‘Yogi’ Hughes surprisingly parted company with the Victoria Parkers on Monday just over a week after guiding them to safety in the Premiership with a comeback win at Motherwell.

Many names are already in the frame to permanently take the job and chairman Roy MacGregor is already actively looking for the the next man to move the club on.