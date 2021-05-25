Could Caley Thistle swoop to secure Don Cowie from Ross County?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle are tonight linked with a shock move for Ross County first-team coach Don Cowie.

Both clubs are on the hunt for a new manager, with County legend Cowie linked to the boss job at Victoria Park, despite Malky Mackay being the bookies’ favourite.

Cowie has played for both clubs

Cowie (38) started and finished his playing career with the Staggies but also enjoyed two years across the Kessock Bridge with Inverness from 2007.

Inverness, who are looking to get out of the Championship and rejoin County in the top-flight in 2022, are after a new head coach.

That follows the news that John Robertson has stepped into the new sporting director position, leaving this as one of many within Scottish football.

Dundee United, Dunfermline, Dumbarton, Falkirk and newly-promoted League Two club Kelty Hearts are all chasing new bosses after a range of managerial moves.

Battle would be on to keep Cowie

County chairman Roy MacGregor is understood to be keen to hold on to Cowie, who is highly rated as a coach.

That would especially so if he lands Mackay, who bossed Cowie as a player at Wigan and Cardiff.

Having been kept in the Premiership this month by Hughes, the club will want a boss capable of making County more than relegation escape experts.

Dodds has been favourite since the start

For ICT, Billy Dodds remains the front-runner to replace Robbo, having assisted interim boss Neil McCann as the side rose from second bottom to fifth spot. They missed out on the promotion play-offs by a mere three points.

If Inverness CT chief executive Scot Gardiner secures Cowie that would be a real sore one for their north neighbours as the former Hearts midfielder and Scotland internationalist is a huge favourite in Dingwall.