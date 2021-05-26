Malky Mackay expected to be confirmed as new Ross County manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Malky Mackay is expected to be confirmed as Ross County manager today.

Mackay has been out of work since leaving his role as Scottish FA performance director in November, with his arrival as John Hughes’ replacement set to be announced by the Staggies within the next 24 hours.

Mackay has also managed Watford and Wigan and led Cardiff City to the English Premier League in 2013 prior to being appointed by the SFA in 2016.

His return to front-line management is about to be rubber-stamped with his appointment at County.

© SNS Group

The imminent appointment has split opinion amid supporters, following alleged racist, sexist and homophobic text messages sent during his time in charge of Cardiff City.

Ross County’s SLO has already raised the concerns of some fans with the club over Mackay’s appointment.

As Supporter Liaison Officer for @RossCounty I represent the concerns and views of the supporters. Regarding the rumoured imminent appointment of a new manager, I have expressed the concerns of the supporters directly to the club. Kenny — ROSS COUNTY FC – SLO (@RCFC_SLO) May 26, 2021

He tweeted: “As Supporter Liaison Officer for @RossCounty I represent the concerns and views of the supporters.

“Regarding the rumoured imminent appointment of a new manager, I have expressed the concerns of the supporters directly to the club.”

Hughes was in charge of the Staggies until the end of the season. He came in to lead a rescue mission in December with the club four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.

The former Inverness manager steered County to 10th place safety, helped by three wins at the end of the season.

Mackay is expected to link up with first-team coach Don Cowie, who played under him at Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic.

Celtic interim head coach John Kennedy has also been heavily linked to the job, however bookies suspended betting on Mackay’s move north yesterday.