Ross County appoint Malky Mackay as new manager

Ross County have confirmed the appointment of Malky Mackay as their new manager.

Mackay has been chosen as successor to John Hughes, who parted company with the Staggies on Monday after leading the club to Premiership safety.

The 49-year-old has been out of work since leaving his role as Scottish FA performance director in November, with his appointment at Victoria Park ending a six-year absence from club management.

Mackay has also managed Watford and Wigan and led Cardiff City to the English Premier League in 2013, prior to being appointed by the SFA in 2016.

Mackay’s appointment has split opinion among supporters, following racist, anti-Semitic, sexist and homophobic text messages sent during his time in charge of Cardiff City.

Ross County’s supporter liaison officer (SLO), Kenny MacLennan, has already raised the concerns of some fans with the club over Mackay’s appointment.

In announcing the appointment of Mackay, who will be unveiled this afternoon, a Ross County statement said: “In appointing Malky, the club feel that we have an individual who has vast experience, essential leadership skills and strong knowledge of the game, as well as being a respected figure throughout football with extensive contacts that will be essential in developing the next chapter of our club.

“As well as having been a manager, Malky brings great experience at performance development level as well as in strategic-planning and governance.

“This was clearly shown during his tenure as performance director at the Scottish FA, where he was also proud to take interim management of his national side.

“Ross County very much feel like this is the start of a new chapter on our journey and look forward to supporting Malky in every way possible to help drive the club forward.”