Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

‘This isn’t our identity’: Ross County fans react with fury to Malky Mackay appointment

By Ryan Cryle
May 26, 2021, 12:44 pm Updated: May 26, 2021, 2:06 pm
© SNS GroupMalky Mackay.
Malky Mackay.

Ross County fans have reacted angrily to the news Malky Mackay is the club’s new boss.

The Staggies have moved quickly to replace John Hughes after his exit was confirmed on Monday.

Mackay hasn’t had a job in club management for more than half a decade. His reputation was severely damaged after a string of racist, anti-Semitic, sexist and homophobic messages sent during his time at Cardiff City were made public.

However, County chairman Roy MacGregor has decided the former Scotland international, most recently the SFA’s performance director, is the man to lead the club forward following a season in which they survived a Premiership relegation battle.

It’s safe to say the decision has been met with a tsunami of negativity on social media. We’ve compiled some of the (publishable) messages from County fans in response to Mackay’s appointment.

‘Despite knowing the concerns of fans, you continued with the appointment anyway’

Many Staggies supporters had spoken out against Mackay’s potential appointment when he was linked to the post yesterday and it is understood the supporter liaison officer (SLO) at County put some of their views to the club’s hierarchy.

Following this afternoon’s confirmation Mackay is the new gaffer at the Global Energy Stadium, Niall Sinclair said it shows the club is “out of touch” with its fans:

Other Twitter users expressed the same opinion – that their views had been ignored:

Meanwhile, some pointed to chairman MacGregor’s interview with club TV is recent days where he spoke about the Staggies rediscovering their identity and questioned whether the new manager – and his past conduct – fits the bill:

Following a year battling the repercussions of the Covid pandemic and at a time where clubs are trying to sell season tickets for the new campaign, other supporters said they intend to not spend cash on the club – or expect many to withhold their cash – in protest at the decision:

Some are simply embarrassed by the move:

Other users felt County’s statement announcing the appointment should have at least addressed Mackay’s past:

‘Everybody deserves a second chance’

However, there have been some followers of Ross County, who have taken the opposite view on Mackay’s appointment, with these two users examples of those who think Mackay should get a second chance in management:

More from the Press and Journal