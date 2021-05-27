Analysis: Hard work only begins now for Malky Mackay after an already rocky start at Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Malky Mackay has encountered a rocky start to his tenure as Ross County manager before he has even conducted his first training session.

The backlash which followed Mackay’s appointment from a considerable section of the Staggies support made yesterday far from the ideal first day in the job, but the 49-year-old would likely have been braced for it.

Mackay’s role in text messages of a discriminatory nature which were sent during his time with Cardiff City eight years ago has proven to be a stain on his reputation which, on this week’s evidence, is no closer to being removed.

© SNS Group

After being handed his first managerial post in more than six years at Dingwall, Mackay was keen to point out Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor is by no means the first person to hand him a second chance.

His last club job was a short-lived one, spending only 138 days in charge of Wigan Athletic before being sacked in April 2015.

During the bulk of the time that has elapsed since, Mackay has been tasked with building the framework for Scotland’s young talent to become future international players, through his role as SFA performance director.

That work, which has provided pathways for the likes of Nathan Patterson and Billy Gilmour to become part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020 next month, has clearly caught the eye of MacGregor as he shapes his own vision for the Highlanders’ future.

© SNS Group

The dust will settle as Mackay gets his feet under the table, however the hard work will only begin as attention turns to assembling a backroom team and a first team squad, with the bulk of County’s current pool now out of contract.

The appointment of Mackay has put County under the spotlight and some of the County fans have made it clear they not get behind the new regime, while others may need to see the fruits of the manager’s labour before they are convinced.

Either way, getting his reign off to a successful start would go some way towards helping his cause.