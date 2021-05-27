Michael Gardyne to lead mass exodus of players leaving Ross County – reports

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County winger Michael Gardyne leads the list of players not being offered a new deal by new Staggies boss Malky Mackay, according to reports.

Forward Billy Mckay and midfielder Ross Draper are also leaving, with a number of other departures set to be confirmed by the club.

It is also understood assistant Richie Brittain has been told there will be no role for him within Mackay’s backroom staff.

© SNS Group

Gardyne’s departure will come as the biggest shock, with the club’s all-time record goalscorer and appearance holder having spent a combined total of almost 12 years at Victoria Park.

The 35-year-old netted in the final day 2-1 victory over Motherwell which secured the Staggies’ top-flight status, after which he spoke of his hope that would not be his final act for the club.

Mckay and Draper are also among County’s longest-serving players, with the former Caley Thistle pair, having joined in 2017.

© SNS Group/SFA

With only a handful of the Staggies’ squad under contract for next season, Mackay appears keen to signal his intent to undertake a severe rebuild of the Dingwall squad.