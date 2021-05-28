Stephen Craigan: John Hughes and Ross County both got what they wanted from brief relationship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The John Hughes-Ross County relationship may have been brief — but both parties got what they wanted out of it.

That’s the view of former Northern Ireland defender Stephen Craigan, who reckons Hughes’ rescue act in Dingwall will not have gone unnoticed despite the club’s decision not to keep him on.

Hughes took over the Victoria Park reins from Stuart Kettlewell in late December with the club rock bottom of the Premiership.

During his short-term deal, the 56-year-old former Caley Thistle boss picked up notable wins over Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen while steering the Staggies to safety.

Despite that, County opted not to offer him fresh terms and have since recruited Malky Mackay in a move which has not gone down well with the fans.

But Craigan, who worked extensively with Ross County TV this past season, insists both County and Hughes will be content with the fruits of their brief dalliance.

He said: “John Hughes had a job to do when he came in and his aim was to keep them in the top flight.

“They were bottom when he took over and he managed to pick them up. There wasn’t a big turnaround of players in January but they got results, they kept their top-flight status, so it worked for the club.

“And it worked for Yogi, because he had been out of the game for a long time. I imagine some clubs who might have written him off in the past will now be thinking ‘he’s still got what it takes’.

“There was no promise of a contract extension and that hasn’t materialised. But I have no doubt he’ll be back in the game quicker than he was last time.”

New man at the helm

The appointment of Hughes’ successor has proved to be controversial.

Former Scotland international Mackay had been out of club management for more than five years after it was revealed he sent racist, anti-Semitic, sexist and homophobic messages during his time at Cardiff City.

However, the Scottish FA nonetheless gave Mackay a senior role as its performance director and now Staggies chairman Roy MacGregor has decided he is the man to lead the Highlanders into the new season.

Craigan, however, reckons it is all about what happens on the pitch in the end.

He said: “There has been a lot of negative publicity. Malky said all he wants to do is get back on the training pitch and show people he’s still got what it takes to be a manager.

“He is regretful of what went on so it’s case of waiting to see whether he will be accepted.

“People will always be upset and disappointed — and rightly so — but Malky just wants a second chance to show he has moved on.”

