Michael Gardyne admits manner of Ross County exit ‘left a sour taste’

Michael Gardyne admitted he expected to be offered a new deal at Ross County and said the manner of his exit left a bitter taste.

The midfielder, who is the club’s record goalscorer and appearance holder, was one of 10 players released by the Staggies on Thursday.

Club captain Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper, Billy Mckay, Jason Naismith and Callum Morris were among the other players told they were surplus to requirements under new boss Malky Mackay.

Gardyne, who scored 73 goals in 444 appearances for the Staggies, felt he had done enough to merit another contract and was disappointed to be told by a Zoom call that he was being released.

In an interview with BBC Scotland, he said: “I was expecting to get a new deal.

“I had a not bad season and a good end to the season.

“I am still in good condition so it was a wee bit of a shock.

“If John Hughes had stayed, it may have been better for me.

“I’m not sure as we haven’t been told who made the decisions or anything like that.

“I was coming up on Thursday evening and I said I would come in on the Friday but I think it worked for the club to do Zoom calls.

“I think a few of the lads who were based up here, like Iain Vigurs, went in but Zoom worked for the club.

“They wanted to give me the news on Thursday instead of waiting until Friday.”

© SNS Group

He added: “I was gutted. It wasn’t nice the way it was done and I didn’t take it very well.

“We didn’t really hear anything for 10 or 11 days. I can’t lie, it does leave a sour taste to leave with the Zoom call after everything I have done there.

“I think it was 13 seasons in total. I had a few bad times but a lot of good times so it was a bit gutting for it to end like that.”

Gardyne admits he doesn’t know where he will be playing his trade next season but hopes to play at the highest level possible.

He said: “I’m not too sure what the future holds.

“I have been up in Inverness with my kids over the weekend and I will speak to my agent and we will take it from there.

“I think I could still play in the Scottish Premiership.

“I finished the season with a couple of goals against Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

“I don’t have anything to prove to Ross County, anyone or even myself.

“I have done it for seven or eight seasons in that league and it has been great.

“I’ll talk to my agent and see what happens.”