Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Ross County revamp wiped out double figures in one sweeping afternoon in Dingwall last week.

Club legends Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne didn’t see their contracts extended. Neither did Billy Mckay, Ross Draper, Carl Tremarco, Jason Naismith, Callum Morris, Jermaine Hylton, Mohamed Maouche and Tony Andreu.

In one fell swoop, 24 hours after Malky Mackay came in as the new manager, guided by coaches already at the Premiership club, the squad was sliced down.

Back-up goalkeeper Ross Munro, right-back Keith Watson and right midfielder Blair Spittal were all handed contract offers to stay on at Victoria Park.

So, where does that leave Mackay as he seeks to bolster the team in time for the new campaign?

Goalkeepers

Good news amid the managerial shake-up for County fans was that 28-year-old Ross Laidlaw signed a new contract, keeping him in Dingwall until 2023.

Despite the side leaking 66 goals in 38 matches, it was widely recognised that Laidlaw’s key saves in big moments earned the Staggies valuable points in their bid to beat the drop.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Should he agree a new deal, back-up Ross Munro, 21, has gained match experience while on loan at Cowdenbeath, Annan Athletic and Raith Rovers, so will be keen to make a push for the number one jersey.

Left-back

This area would appear to be a priority for Mackay.

Connor Randall, Keith Watson, Alex Iacovitti, Tom Grivosti or, at a push, Regan Charles-Cook could be asked to fill in here, although it is not any of these players’ natural position.

Tremarco, who is an out-and-out left-back, was released.

Centre halves

Iacovitti and Coll Donaldson would be the sensible pairing at the back, although Grivosti will also be a contender in front of Laidlaw.

Of those remaining, Keith Watson (if he signs a deal) and Jordan Tillson could be called upon to move to central defence, but the new manager will no doubt be looking to bolster options here.

© SNS Group

Right-back

If Watson opts to stay with the Staggies, he’ll be the favourite to make this position his own, with the main competition from Randall.

Donaldson and Grivosti could switch there if needed.

Left midfield

Regan Charles-Cook could be in for more game time on the left flank, with the ability to get forward.

The Londoner, who was signed from Gillingham last summer, didn’t start a game after late January, so will be seeking more game time. Blair Spittal, meanwhile, if he signs a deal, could also switch to the left.

Freed record appearance-holder and scorer Michael Gardyne will be a miss here.

Central midfield

Jordan Tillson and Harry Paton are the two obvious side-by-side midfielders, with the latter the more attacking option for Mackay.

This area of the team was shaved down dramatically in the cull, with Vigurs and Draper the main voids to be filled.

Right midfield

If Spittal signs up, he’d probably get the nod to make his presence felt on the right side of the park. Harry Paton could play here, but with Naismith gone, this berth is another which Mackay will be looking at with urgency.

Attack

Billy Mckay was the main forward casualty last week, leaving just Jordan White and Oli Shaw as the only recognised, signed-up strikers.

Since joining from Motherwell, White chipped in with four goals, but also brought know-how in hold-up play and movement.

© SNS Group

Former Hibs attacker Shaw was the club’s top scorer last season with eight goals. For the team to kick away from being annual relegation contenders, they need more than that.

Mackay will be eager to add at least two more to his attacking armory.

For all that has been said about Mackay’s appointment, there’s no doubt the former Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic manager and Scottish FA performance director will have a bulky list of contacts near and far to attract talent north.

The County side which kicks off in the Premier Sports Cup next month may even look dramatically different to the one featured on our graphic above.

* Which areas of the Staggies side do you think need bolstered the most ahead of the 2021/22 season? Any players on the market that you feel would fit the bill at Dingwall? Email sport@ajl.co.uk