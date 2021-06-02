Ross County closing in on move for Hamilton Accies midfielder Ross Callachan – reports

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross Callachan could become Malky Mackay’s first signing as Ross County manager after activating his release from Hamilton Accies.

The Lanarkshire club confirmed yesterday that midfielder Callachan was on his way out of New Douglas Park after triggering a release clause in his contract, with the player wishing to continue playing Premiership football.

Despite Hamilton suffering relegation to the Championship, Callachan was among the top performers for Brian Rice’s men last season, ending the campaign as the club’s leading goalscorer with 10 strikes.

That included a goal in Accies’ 2-0 victory over County at Victoria Park in December.

That has led him to be linked with a number of top-flight sides, including County, St Johnstone and Livingston.

According to the Daily Record it is the Staggies who have won the race to land the 27-year-old on a three-year deal, which could be confirmed in the coming days.

Should the move be finalised, Callachan would provide central midfield competition for Harry Paton and Jordan Tillson, with Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper and Tony Andreu among those released last week.