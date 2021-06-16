Ex-Ross County manager Derek Adams says Wembley pitch slows England down

Derek Adams reckons Wembley’s slow surface is one reason why England’s home performances can fail to excite.

The former Ross County boss and Aberdeen attacking midfielder has just guided lowly Morecambe into League One via the play-offs.

A 1-0 May Day Bank Holiday win over Newport County lifted the Shrimps into League One for the first time in their 101-year history.

Just three days later, the 45-year-old quit Morecambe and has become the new Bradford City boss.

Like most fans, Adams will be enjoying watching the Euro finals, with Scotland heading to Morecambe’s field of dreams on Friday to lock horns with England in a group also including the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Adams says the turf at England’s national stadium could well contribute to the sometimes-criticised slow play we see from the Three Lions.

He said: “If you watch the games on TV, the Wembley pitch is always slow.

“In our play-off final, the grass was in fabulous condition, but it is a slow-playing surface for whatever reason. When you watch the ball getting moved, it’s not like a Premier League ground where play moves really quickly.

“It’s just seems to slow the ball down and that’s maybe why, at times, we don’t see too many good games with England.”

Clarke has ‘good blend’ to work with

Adams hopes Steve Clarke’s side can find the magic formula to get out of the groups for the first time in the history of the national team.

He stressed: “Scotland have done exceptionally well to qualify.

“For so many years, we were always hoping that Scotland would get back to a major tournament.

“The squad they have got is a good blend of youth and experience, but they won’t find it easy.

“If they can get a system of play that suits them and keeps them in games then you never know.”