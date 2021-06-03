Ross County confirm departure of assistant manager Richie Brittain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have confirmed they have taken the decision to part company with assistant manager Richie Brittain.

Former Staggies skipper Brittain assisted both Stuart Kettlewell and John Hughes last season, having previously been the club’s reserve team manager.

Midfielder Brittain became a County stalwart after joining from St Mirren, going on to make 269 appearances and being handed the captain’s armband before being released in 2015.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The 37-year-old went on to have a short spell as player-manager of Brora Rangers prior to returning to Victoria Park as part of the coaching setup.

County have confirmed Brittain has been relieved of his duties as part of restructuring, with Don Cowie expected to become number two to new manager Malky Mackay.

Chairman Roy MacGregor said: “Richie has been a tremendous servant to Ross County football club over his time here.

“As a player, captain and coach, Richie has always upheld such high standards and true commitment and will always be known as the captain that took us to the 2010 Scottish Cup final and to the Scottish Premiership for the first time in our history.

“Furthermore, Richie has always been somebody that this club could rely on and that would produce for us on and off the field and for that I am extremely grateful.

“Similar to other quotes I have made in recent times, when we all look back at Ross County over the next 10, 15, 20 years and beyond, Richie is always one of the first players that will come to the mind of people when they think of Ross County.”