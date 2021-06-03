Former Ross County boss Derek Adams set to move to Bradford City three days after leading Morecambe into League One

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two-times Ross County manager Derek Adams is poised to switch from Morecambe to Bradford City – just three days after guiding the Shrimps into League One.

The 45-year-old, who led the Staggies in the Scottish Premiership in 2012, two years after taking them to the Scottish Cup final, had been linked to City for some time.

Morecambe announce Adams’ exit

After Monday’s 1-0 extra-time play-off final win over Newport County, Adams insisted “no deal had been done” when asked about a potential move to Bradford, who finished 15th in League Two last term.

However, Morecambe have today confirmed Adams’ exit and Bradford are expected to name him as their new boss imminently.

Adams will be expected to make it a treble of promotions, having already guided Plymouth up from this division in 2017 and will enjoy having a team performing in front of an average of 14,000 when safe to do so.

‘Fantastic job’

A statement from Morecambe this morning said: “Derek Adams has today left Morecambe Football Club to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

“Co-chairman Rod Taylor commented: “Derek did a fantastic job during his year and a half at Morecambe, not only guiding the club into League One, but also acting as a catalyst for positive change and encouraging everybody at the club to aim higher.

© Shutterstock Feed

“For all of that we thank him, and we wish him all the best for the future. However, the club is now solely focused on moving decisively to appoint the right manager to build upon the huge opportunity that promotion creates for both the football club and the town.”

“That manager will be tasked with delivering the club’s ambitious vision and strategy, and conversations have started already.”

Timing ‘presents a challenge’

Co-chairman Graham Howse added: “We are absolutely confident that we can recruit the right manager to move the club forwards.

“Not only in terms of competing on the pitch, but also in progressing player development and ensuring that every part of the club’s football operations are run as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“This change and the timing of it presents a challenge, Morecambe Football Club will rise to that challenge and is relishing the test that awaits in League One.”