Ross Callachan becomes Ross County’s first summer signing under new manager Malky Mackay

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has made Hamilton Accies midfielder Ross Callachan his first signing at Victoria Park.

Callachan has joined the Staggies on a two-year deal, after triggering a release clause in his Accies contract following their relegation from the Premiership.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Callachan becomes County's first summer signing📝 Midfielder Ross Callachan has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the Global Energy Stadium✍️ — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 3, 2021

The 27-year-old was a standout performer for Brian Rice’s men last season, netting 10 goals in 37 appearances after making the move from St Johnstone last summer.

Among Callachan’s strikes was the opening goal in a 2-0 victory for Hamilton in Dingwall in December.

Callachan, who has also had spells with Raith Rovers, Hearts and Dundee, felt the opportunity to join Mackay’s new-look Staggies side was too good to turn down.

Callachan said: “This is an exciting time to join the club.

“Obviously, the new manager has come in and has explained what his vision and plans are and that has mirrored my ambitions. I’m just looking forward to getting in for pre-season now and meeting the group.

© SNS Group

“I hope that the fans here would have seen some of my performances last season and from that seen what I will aim to bring Ross County going forward.

“After being more than a year without fans it’s going to be great to see them coming back and, hopefully, we get the chance to meet them sooner rather than later.”

Mackay, who replaced John Hughes at Victoria Park last week, is thrilled to get his summer revamp under way by landing Callachan.

© SNS Group/SFA

Mackay said: “Ross is a player that took his opportunity in the Premiership last year. I think anybody that watched Hamilton will have seen how big a part he played for them and he was a real leader for them in the middle of the park.

“It was important for Ross that he remained in the Premiership, and we believe he has real qualities that can add to our group.

“At 27, Ross is at a good age where he has experience behind him, and this is an exciting addition for us so early on in my tenure.”