Former Caley Thistle and Ross County boss John Hughes in running for Celtic Colts job

John Hughes has emerged as the main contender for the manager’s job at Celtic Colts.

The man who led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory and third place in the Premiership in 2015 also kept Ross County in the top-flight over a frantic six-month period last season.

The Staggies were four points adrift at the foot of the table when he came in to replace Stuart Kettlewell.

Their climb up to 10th spot included an excellent 1-0 home win over Celtic in February.

Experienced gaffer Hughes was Hoops defender and could take on Lowland League challenge

Hughes, who has managed Falkirk, Hibs, Hartlepool and Raith Rovers, played for the Hoops in the mid-199os and has maintained many links within Celtic Park throughout his career.

With a CV of success that stands up against many within Scottish football, the 56-year-old has reportedly been pinpointed as the ideal man to take charge of the Glasgow giants’ Colts.

While the main Celtic team continue to search for a manager to replace Neil Lennon, Hughes is seen as the ideal candidate to guide the Colts, who have been accepted into the Lowland League with Rangers next season.

The plan is that the Old Firm clubs’ young guns will get the chance to play competitive matches at tier five level, but the sides cannot gain promotion into League Two.

Australian Ange Postecoglou seems almost certain to become the new Celtic head coach, taking over from interim manager John Kennedy.

The 55-year-old is currently in charge of Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos.