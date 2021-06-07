Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have handed defender Keith Watson a new one-year contract.

Watson, 31, played 26 matches in all competitions last term as the Staggies secured Premiership survival and has now extended his stay in Dingwall into a fourth season.

The influential defender, who joined the Victoria Park side after leaving St Johnstone in 2018, donned the captain’s armband on three occasions during the 2020-21 campaign.

He has lifted the Championship and Challenge Cup while with County and has high hopes for an exciting season ahead in the top-flight.

Watson told the Staggies website: “I am delighted to be here for another season.

“It’s a place where I have been happy for a number of seasons now and I am really looking forward to what lies ahead. This is an exciting new chapter for us all.

“It was great that we managed to secure Premiership football again for this season, but we want to kick on.

“We have really hungry people here and we want to improve on the last campaign.”

Recently-appointed County manager Malky Mackay reckons tying down the former Dundee United player on a new deal is a step in the right direction as he prepares the Highlanders for the new season.

Mackay added: “Keith is an experienced player that brings many attributes to the club.

“He is respected in the dressing room, reliable, and consistent on and off the field.

“In short, very professional, and someone that younger players can look up to and learn from.

“Keith will continue to be a good asset to Ross County and I look forward to working with him.”