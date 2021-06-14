Blair Spittal signs contract extension with Ross County

Blair Spittal has signed a one-year contract extension with Ross County.

The midfielder, who played a key role in helping keep the Staggies in the Premiership in the post-split matches, hopes to build on his impressive finish to the season under new boss Malky Mackay.

He said: “I am happy to be here for the next year. I ended the second half of the season strongly and want to build on that.

“It’s an exciting time for the club with the new manager coming in and I look forward to working with Malky and his team and seeing what we can achieve here next season.”

New Staggies manager Mackay hopes the 25-year-old, who spent the first half of last season on loan at Partick Thistle, can play a big role for the club in the new campaign.

He said: “Blair is a player that ended last season really well. He helped the club retain its Premiership status and I am delighted to have him here for our new campaign.”

“Blair is a player that has shown during his career how much potential he has, and we will look to keep nurturing and developing him.”