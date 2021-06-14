Ross County shake up coaching staff with two arrivals and a step up for Don Cowie

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has unveiled his new-look coaching team ahead of the Premiership season.

The new Staggies manager came in to replace John Hughes at the end of the campaign after the Dingwall club had stayed up on the final day.

Two new arrivals and promotion for Cowie

Don Cowie has been promoted to assistant manager from his role as first-team coach.

The former County midfielder previously played for Mackay at Watford and Cardiff City, where he won his first Scotland cap as well as promotion to the English Premier League.

Joining as first-team coach is another familiar name in the shape of Stuart Taylor, who played for Ross County between 2004-2006.

He arrives at Victoria Park with a wealth of coaching experience, latterly with Aston Villa, Wolves, Stoke City and Ipswich Town.

Also joining Mackay’s backroom team is Enda Barron.

He brings to Ross County extensive experience and knowledge of football data analysis and player recruitment structures.

He has a proven track record at various levels in the game from the English Premier League right through the football pyramid, as well as experience working with teams abroad.

Goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson, physiotherapist Willie Nolan and sport scientist Liam Jukes remain an important part of the backroom team for the upcoming season.

As well as 10 first-team players being released at the end of the season, assistant boss Richard Brittain was also freed ahead of this reshuffle.

Manager thrilled to be reunited with Cowie

On the appointments, Mackay said: “I am delighted to be working with Don again.

“He is someone I know and trust and believe has the best interests of our club at heart.

“I am delighted he has decided to go into coaching after retiring as I think he has the perfect temperament to help the modern player develop.

“Don has a real hunger and desire to learn as a coach and played a vital part in Ross County retaining its Premiership status last season.”

He added: “Stuart is someone I have known for a number of years in football and brings vast experience of coaching at all levels of the game.

© SNS Group

“He will be a fabulous addition to our coaching team at Ross County and I know our players will benefit from his advice and guidance. I’m excited to have Stuart on board with us for this next chapter.

“Having worked with Enda before, I know how knowledgeable he is in his field and how important it is in the modern game to have a structured recruitment and performance analysis department.

“The support of our chairman and chief executive has been imperative in enabling us to add this important area of high performance to our club.”

The Staggies, who have been in the Premiership for nine of the last 10 season, will be looking out for the fixtures for the new season, which will be published on Tuesday morning.