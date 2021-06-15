Michael Fraser assesses Ross County and Caley Thistle’s targets after fixtures for new season are released

Michael Fraser believes Ross County’s difficult start to the new Premiership season will not detract from their ambitions to finish in the top-six.

The Staggies will begin with a home match against St Johnstone, who are fresh from clinching a Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season, on July 31.

County then face last term’s top-four sides – Hibernian, Rangers, Aberdeen and Celtic – in consecutive weeks.

The Dingwall men have finished 10th in the last two seasons since winning promotion from the Championship in 2019, but will be looking to avoid another relegation scrap under new manager Malky Mackay.

© PA

Former Staggies goalkeeper Fraser believes Mackay will be intent on matching the likes of Saints and Livingston who finished in the top-half last season.

He said: “It’s a tough start. People used to think that if you got the Old Firm early you could catch them cold, but all games in that league will be tough.

“St Johnstone were the team of the season, so they will be riding high.

“I’m sure they County be quite happy with a home game first, and they will be confident enough of getting some points on the board early.

“County have had a lot of good players, and Roy will probably be thinking he wants to be looking towards the top half of the table.

“It’s a tight league so it could happen quite easily.

“Ross County are a small club from a small town, but in name only. It’s harder to attract players but they have probably got more financial backing than most of the other teams if you take out the established bigger teams.

“A few teams have maybe been punching above their weight, but it’s a hard league in which nobody has a god given right to finish anywhere in the league.

“I’m sure County will have their own ambitions to improve on last season, and emulating some of the so-called smaller clubs, especially St Johnstone and Livingston but also St Mirren who are doing pretty well.”

Caley Thistle must turn draws into victories in Championship

Caley Thistle will begin their Championship campaign away to Arbroath on July 31, before back-to-back home games against Raith Rovers and Ayr United followed by a trip to newly-relegated Kilmarnock.

© SNS Group

Inverness are also under new management, with Billy Dodds replacing John Robertson having served as interim boss Neil McCann’s assistant last season.

Caley Jags drew more games than any other team in the second-tier last season, and Fraser feels Dodds will be intent on converting more of those results to victories in order to boost their promotion push.

Fraser, who also played for Inverness, added: “I think the league will be a bit more open this year, with no big hitters. Kilmarnock are probably the biggest club, but Caley Thistle have consistently done well in being in and around the play-offs.

“If they can turn a few draws into wins they can move a few places higher up and maybe get themselves back up to the Premiership.

“It’s a very competitive league. Caley Thistle were sitting not far off the bottom last year, and then a good run and they were straight up the table.

“Dundee had a few slumps, but they managed to come strong and ended up getting promoted.

“Hearts always looked sure of winning it, but they were up and down a wee bit.

“It’s a league where, if you lose a few games you can drop a fair amount but it’s not over, because you can just as easily get back up there.

“Arbroath are a very good part-time team and it’s a difficult place to play at. Plenty teams have come unstuck there over the years, but Billy Dodds will be looking for a good start to get them up and running in the campaign.”