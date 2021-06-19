Saturday, June 19th 2021 Show Links
Coventry City’s Josh Reid pays swift return to Ross County to donate signed shirt to Academy

By Paul Chalk
June 19, 2021, 1:25 pm
© SNS GroupJosh Reid made a big impact at Ross County before joining Coventry City.
Highly-rated defender Josh Reid returned to Ross County to hand over a signed shirt to the Scottish Premiership club’s youth department.

The 19-year-old left the Highlanders in January to join English Championship side Coventry City for a “significant” undisclosed fee.

He has yet to make the first-team breakthrough at the Sky Blues, but that three-and-a-half contract indicates he’s there for the long haul.

The left-sided player caught the eye by playing 20 top-flight games for the Staggies and will be eager to make an impact next term.

The signed shirt, which as donated by County chief executive Steven Ferguson, was handed over to the academy from which he flourished.

