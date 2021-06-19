Coventry City’s Josh Reid pays swift return to Ross County to donate signed shirt to Academy

Highly-rated defender Josh Reid returned to Ross County to hand over a signed shirt to the Scottish Premiership club’s youth department.

The 19-year-old left the Highlanders in January to join English Championship side Coventry City for a “significant” undisclosed fee.

He has yet to make the first-team breakthrough at the Sky Blues, but that three-and-a-half contract indicates he’s there for the long haul.

👋 We had a special visitor this week as Josh Reid visited to hand over his signed shirt from last season to the Academy department, which was donated by his sponsor- CEO Steven Ferguson. We will be catching up with Josh and Academy Manager Gordon Duff next week 🎥 pic.twitter.com/qQlEUDUfbL — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 19, 2021

The left-sided player caught the eye by playing 20 top-flight games for the Staggies and will be eager to make an impact next term.

The signed shirt, which as donated by County chief executive Steven Ferguson, was handed over to the academy from which he flourished.