Ross County sign forward Dominic Samuel on two-year deal

Ross County have signed English forward Dominic Samuel on a two-year deal.

Former England under-19 international Samuel has opted to make the move to Victoria Park after leaving Gillingham, where he netted six goals in 26 appearances after making the move from Blackburn Rovers last summer.

A new face at the Global Energy Stadium ✍️Welcome to the Staggies Dominic Samuel! — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) June 29, 2021

The 27-year-old began his career with Reading, where he made his debut in a Premier League match against Sunderland in December 2012.

During his time at the Royals, Samuel went on to enjoy loan spells with Colchester United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Coventry City, Gillingham and Ipswich Town, before making the permanent move to Blackburn in 2017.

After helping Rovers win promotion from League One in his first season at Ewood Park, injury problems curtailed his game time in the Championship prior to his switch to the Gills last year.

Staggies boss Malky Mackay said: “We are delighted to bring someone of Dominic’s experience and calibre to Ross County.

© PA

“He has been a regular goal scorer in English football and brings a new dynamic to our club. We have tracked Dominic for a period of time, following his development, and we are excited by his potential.

“At 27, we are signing a striker in his prime years and we look forward to bringing the best out of him here.

“Dominic adds competition to the forward area, as well as a footballing pedigree that brings excitement at the top end of the pitch.”

Samuel becomes Mackay’s second summer signing following the capture of Ross Callachan from Hamilton Accies, with the pair in line to make their first Staggies outings in Saturday’s friendly away to Elgin City.