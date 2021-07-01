Ross County reveal new away and goalkeeper kits for new season

Ross County have presented supporters with their first glimpse of the Staggies’ new away and goalkeeping kits for the 2021-22 season.

The Staggies’ new signing Ross Callachan, who joined from Hamilton Accies, unveiled the new all-yellow away kit, which features differently-shaded design patches on its front.

© Supplied by Ross County FC

The new goalkeeping kit, which was modelled by Ross Laidlaw following his two-year contract extension, is predominantly aqua blue, but features navy patches on the shoulders and upper arms.

© Supplied by Ross County FC

County will continue to be sponsored by Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), however their kits have been manufactured by new suppliers Joma Sport, ending a five-year partnership with Macron.

The Staggies, who play their first pre-season friendly away to Elgin City on Saturday, have yet to reveal their new home kit for the forthcoming campaign.