Ross County reveal new away and goalkeeper kits for new season

By Andy Skinner
July 1, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: July 1, 2021, 6:00 pm
© Supplied by Ross County FCRoss Callachan (left) and Ross Laidlaw unveiling Ross County's new away and goalkeeping strips for the 2021-22 season.
Ross County have presented supporters with their first glimpse of the Staggies’ new away and goalkeeping kits for the 2021-22 season.

The Staggies’ new signing Ross Callachan, who joined from Hamilton Accies, unveiled the new all-yellow away kit, which features differently-shaded design patches on its front.

 

© Supplied by Ross County FC
Ross Callachan unveils Ross County’s away strip for the 2021-22 season.

The new goalkeeping kit, which was modelled by Ross Laidlaw following his two-year contract extension, is predominantly aqua blue, but features navy patches on the shoulders and upper arms.

© Supplied by Ross County FC
Ross Laidlaw unveils Ross County’s goalkeeping strip for the 2021-22 season.

County will continue to be sponsored by Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), however their kits have been manufactured by new suppliers Joma Sport, ending a five-year partnership with Macron.

The Staggies, who play their first pre-season friendly away to Elgin City on Saturday, have yet to reveal their new home kit for the forthcoming campaign.

