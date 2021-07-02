Ross County snap up Southampton defender Jake Vokins on season-long deal

Ross County have confirmed a season-long loan signing of defender Jake Vokins from English Premier League side Southampton.

The 21-year-old left-back comes in until next summer, subject to international clearance, and fills a key position after Carl Tremarco hung up his boots.

Manager Malky Mackay has signed Hamilton midfielder Ross Callachan and ex-Gillingham forward Dominic Samuel.

Vokins is the boss’s third capture ahead of tomorrow’s pre-season trip to Elgin City. A decision will be made on Saturday morning as to whether he will be in the squad.

The Staggies are preparing to kick on within the Premiership, having stayed up in 10th position under John Hughes.

© PA

Vokins came through the prestigious Southampton academy, progressing through the ranks on the south coast, before signing as a professional in September, 2018.

He made his senior debut for the Saints in an EFL Trophy game against Manchester City in October 2019, making his first senior start for Southampton later that season against Huddersfield in the FA Cup, a game where he also scored his first senior goal, a terrific strike from 25 yards.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Jake Vokins joins the Staggies on a season-long loan from Premier League club Southampton. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 2, 2021

He made his Premier League debut for Southampton, days after signing a long-term deal with the Saints, and has made a number of subsequent league and cup appearances.

Switch to Sunderland curtailed by injury

Vokins spent time on loan at League One Sunderland, in the second half of the 2019/20 season, but an injury curtailed his appearances in the north east, as well as unfortunately being cup tied for their EFL Trophy success.

He has also played for England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level, making a number of appearances for the young lions across those age groups.

Mackay is thrilled to land a player of this calibre.

He said: “Jake is a very talented young player that has been exposed to football at the very top level.

“When you look at some of the games he has played in it shows the faith, belief and trust from the football management at Southampton in his ability and potential and it is exciting to add Jake for the upcoming season.”

He added: “We identified Jake very early on as a player we would like to try and bring into our group, as a player with experience in the Premier League, Cup competitions and at International level.

“It is a brilliant opportunity for Jake to showcase himself in the Scottish Premiership and we are really looking forward to working with him here in Dingwall.”