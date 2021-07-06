Malky Mackay ‘excited’ to work with ‘really promising talent’ Alexander Robertson at Ross County

Malky Mackay is delighted to finally have the chance to work with new Ross County signing Alexander Robertson.

The 18-year-old midfielder has joined the Staggies on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

New County boss Mackay revealed he’d been keeping tabs on the England youth international long before taking the reins in Dingwall earlier this summer.

Mackay, the former SFA performance director, said: “We are delighted to have signed Alexander, someone I have been tracking personally for nearly four years.

“He has scored goals for every team he has played with, and the variety of goals he scores, off both feet as well as set-plays, has really caught the eye.

“Alexander also brings an energy, hard work and tenacity to our midfield group, as well as a youthful vibrance and an elite mentality”.

“There were a number of clubs interested in Alexander as he is a really promising young talent and I am happy that we will be able to play our part in this stage of his development and will be really eager to impress our supporters and we are really excited to be working with him.

“We would like to thank Manchester City for allowing us to be part of Alexander’s development. We look forward to showcasing his talents in the Scottish Premiership”.

The son of former Dundee and St Johnstone midfielder Mark, Robertson was part of Manchester United’s academy before moving across town.

He made his senior debut for City last term, while also winning Premier League 2 with the club’s development side.

At international level, he is not only eligible for England and Scotland, but also Peru through his mother.

Robertson is Mackay’s fourth signing of the summer, after attacking midfielder Ross Callachan and ex-Gillingham forward Dominic Samuel were signed on permanent deals, while Southampton left-back Jake Vokins was brought in on a season-long loan.

Following Saturday’s 5-0 friendly win at Elgin City and ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup opener at Forfar, Mackay had spoken of the need to increase the Staggies’ squad size, hinting there’s plenty of work still to be done during the window.

He said: “We’ve got no bench. We had a few kids on the bench, so there has to be another group of players coming in.

© PA

“At the moment we don’t have enough to play a season in the Premiership, so there needs to be a few more coming in to add to what we’ve got.

“Obviously we’ll keep looking at that. We got Jake Vokins in from Southampton, who’s going to be ready for next week, so that’s another one for us.

“We had Dominic Samuel and Ross Callachan on the scoresheet, so I’m delighted with them, but undoubtedly we need more coming in.

“The transfer window closes at the end of August, so there are six or seven weeks for something to happen, and in England a lot happens later on.

“It’s something we’ll keep working on.”