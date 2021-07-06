Fearless kids will get chance if they keep progressing, says Ross County manager Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay won’t shirk from pitching Ross County’s youngsters into senior action if they prove they can show they are good enough.

The new County manager filled the bench with youngsters to have a squad in place for their opening pre-season game at Elgin.

Back-up goalkeeper Ross Munro, 21, forward Matthew (or Matty) Wright, 18, midfielders Ryan MacLeman, 17, and Adam MacKinnon, 18, and defender Ben Williamson, 18, were all on the bench for that 5-0 friendly win at Borough Briggs at the weekend.

86 | ELG 0-5 ROS GOAL! Academy Graduate Matthew Wright gets his first goal after taking on two players and rounding Hoban to tap home! — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 3, 2021

The County boss concedes this group are in the frame at this point because of low squad numbers, however he explained that they have really made him sit up and notice.

Mackay hails class act kids

He explained: “We have Matthew, Adam, Ryan, Ben and Ross, the goalkeeper, and through circumstance they have been with us the last two weeks.

“In all honesty, they have not looked out of place. Ryan, who has just finished his exams, has got the most beautiful touch. He got in there against 30-year-old men and Matty has shown real quality there. It’s about learning the game and learning to go out there and play.

📝 Today’s line up to face Elgin pic.twitter.com/szM0Eibztp — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 3, 2021

“Adam, in midfield, is one of the most comfortable midfielders I’ve seen. He’s a young lad from Stornoway and we will continue his progress. We will do that with our local boys who we nurture properly over the next few years.

“They have to get to the point where they realise they are playing against men week in and week out. That takes a process and that is something I have been used to working on with the Scottish FA and the youngsters.”

Mackay has ‘duty’ to blood young talent

Mackay brings a wealth of high-level managerial experience to County, having bossed Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic, as well as being the performance director at the Scottish FA over the past four years.

The 49-year-old sees it as part of his remit as the top man at Dingwall to bring through the talent if they continue to progress in the manner they have so far.

He added: “We know what we have do to within the Scottish Premiership. We have a duty to blood youngsters. I have always wanted at my clubs to bring through youngsters if they are talented enough.

“These boys are talented enough and they just need their pathway. We know how that should go and how that should be. Then it needs a little luck, application and dedication from them, but I was delighted that those kids were on the pitch.”

Since coming in to the job in late May, Mackay has signed full-back Jake Vokins (on a season-long loan from Southampton), midfielders Ross Callachan (from Hamilton) and Alexander Robertson (from Manchester City for a season-long loan), and forward Dominic Samuel (ex-Gillingham).