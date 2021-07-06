Ross County suspend football operations as players and coaches test positive for Covid

A number of Ross County players and coaches have tested positive for Covid-19, so the Scottish Premiership club have suspended its football operations this morning.

The club shop at Victoria Park was also locked up as the Premiership side place the emphasis on recovery for those affected.

County, under new boss Malky Mackay, began their pre-season at the weekend with a 5-0 win at League Two Elgin City.

The Moray club have just come through a 10-day period of isolation with a number of their players having just recovered from the virus.

A club statement from County said: “A number of Ross County players and coaching staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precaution, the club has temporarily suspended football operations to prevent any further spread of he virus.”

County are due to face Forfar Athletic in their opening Premier Sports Cup tie on Saturday at Station Park.

As things stand, it is unclear how many players are affected by the virus or whether the tie is under threat.

Should the Staggies have to forfeit the tie, it would result in a 3-0 walkover win for their League Two opponents.

The board policy was brought into play last season when Dundee, Falkirk and Hamilton were awarded 3-0 wins after respective Covid-hit clubs Forfar, Kilmarnock and Albion Rovers could not fulfil their League Cup ties.

The Dingwall club will be eager to avoid a costly defeat in what would be Mackay’s first competitive match in charge.

Following their trip to Forfar this Saturday, County’s next game is a week on Sunday (July 18) against Dundee in the cup before Group C ties against Brora Rangers (July 21) and Montrose (July 24).

The Staggies were not scheduled to play any friendlies this week in any case, with Mackay’s main focus on adding to his squad.

Monday’s season-long loan signing of 18-year-old Manchester City midfielder Alexander Robertson was the latest addition.