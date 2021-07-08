Ross County forfeit Premier Sports Cup tie at Forfar due to Covid-19

Ross County were forced to forfeit their Premier Sports Cup tie at Forfar Athletic this Saturday due to positive Covid cases within the squad.

It has been reported that as many as eight players and coaches have been affected by the virus, making it unfeasible to field a team in what would have been Malky Mackay’s first competitive match in charge.

This development means the SPFL board has awarded a 3-0 win to Forfar Athletic after County informed the SPFL that a number of players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and they could not fulfil the fixture.

An SPFL statement said: “After discussions with the Elite Sports Clinical Advisory Group, Ross County have confirmed that they do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture.”

An SPFL spokesman said: “Consistent with the announcements in respect of similar issues in the group stage of last year’s competition, any team unable or unwilling to field a team in a Premier Sports Cup round one group stage tie, will forfeit the match on the basis of a 3-0 defeat. Accordingly, Forfar Athletic have been awarded a 3-0 win in the tie.

“This announcement demonstrates the continuing threat of disruption to SPFL competitions by Covid-19, particularly given the current levels of transmission of the virus throughout the country.

We wish the affected players and staff the very best in their recovery and will continue to liaise with Ross County in the coming days.”

Boss Mackay said after the 5-0 friendly win at Elgin City on Saturday, that they need to bolster numbers because the bench was packed full of youngsters, albeit highly-rated kids.

County will now regroup, recover and target their home Premier Sports Cup match against Dundee a week on Sunday as their launchpad for the season.

Club shop open and season tickets selling

Off the pitch, the club have confirmed it is very much business as usual, with the club shop full open and season tickets and merchandise selling well.

This morning’s statement from County said: “It is with regret that Saturday’s away fixture in the Premier Sports Cup to Forfar Athletic has been cancelled due to some COVID infection within out football department.

“We are working hard with all authorities to reopen our football department later next week.

“It is business as usual for administration, ticketing and club shop.

“The club will continue to keep supporters updated in the coming days.”