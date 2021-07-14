Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Ross County issue advice for fans ahead of action returning to Victoria Park

By Paul Chalk
July 14, 2021, 1:20 pm Updated: July 14, 2021, 1:28 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County are preparing supporters for their return to Victoria Park in Dingwall for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Dundee.

The all-Premiership showdown is set to be a cracker in what will be Malky Mackay’s first home match in charge.

Positive Covid cases forced County to forfeit their fixture against Forfar Athletic last weekend, which led to a 3-0 win for the Loons.

Mackay’s troops will be eager to get started and target victory over a Dundee side, which beat Brora Rangers 4-0 in midweek to get their cup charge under way.

However, tickets are now on sale for County’s home cup clashes with Dundee this Sunday and League One Montrose on July 24.

They cost just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions and are available from the club shop, which is open from 10am-4pm or by calling 01349 860860.

The Staggies are asking fans with allocated tickets on Sunday to arrive early and to ensure that social distancing is maintained when accessing the ground.

There are no allocated times for arrival and therefore supporters have ample time to access allocated seats within the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Details for Staggies’ supporters

The club statement issued today said: “All supporters will access the gate at the South East corner leading to the East Stand. Stewards will be in place to facilitate supporters taking their seats.

“Seating has been laid out to allow two-metre social distancing and supporters must wear face coverings unless medically exempt.”

It adds: “Under the guidance of Scottish Government, the food kiosks will be closed.

“Supporters can bring their own food and drink into the stadium, but follow Scottish Football Ground Regulations, so no bottles/hard containers are allowed. Paper cups would be acceptable for drinks.”

Ross County celebrate scoring in their 5-0 pre-season win at Elgin City.

Toilet facilities are available and will operate on the basis of one in, one out, and fans are asked to avoid queuing whenever possible and ensure you allow for two-metre distancing.

The club shop will open from 11am until and tickets will also be available from the shop until 15 minutes before the 3pm kick-off.

  • County winger Regan Charles-Cook made his international bow for Grenada in their 4-0 Gold Cup against Honduras. Despite the result, it was a huge honour for the Staggies wide man, who will hope to also feature against Qatar on Sunday.

