Ross County issue advice for fans ahead of action returning to Victoria Park

Ross County are preparing supporters for their return to Victoria Park in Dingwall for Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup clash against Dundee.

The all-Premiership showdown is set to be a cracker in what will be Malky Mackay’s first home match in charge.

Positive Covid cases forced County to forfeit their fixture against Forfar Athletic last weekend, which led to a 3-0 win for the Loons.

🎟️TICKET INFO🎟️ General Sale Tickets for our home ties against Dundee & Montrose in the Premier Sports Cup will go on sale at 12pm tomorrow Prices | Adults £10/Concessions £5 Club Shop, open daily 10am-4pm, will also be open from 10am-2pm on Sat 17th July or call 01349 860860 pic.twitter.com/F3eow6q6IO — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 13, 2021

Mackay’s troops will be eager to get started and target victory over a Dundee side, which beat Brora Rangers 4-0 in midweek to get their cup charge under way.

However, tickets are now on sale for County’s home cup clashes with Dundee this Sunday and League One Montrose on July 24.

They cost just £10 for adults and £5 for concessions and are available from the club shop, which is open from 10am-4pm or by calling 01349 860860.

🏟️Attending the Global Energy Stadium🏟️ As we look forward to welcoming you all back starting this Sunday, please see the important information for supporters attending matches here at the Global Energy Stadium. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 14, 2021

The Staggies are asking fans with allocated tickets on Sunday to arrive early and to ensure that social distancing is maintained when accessing the ground.

There are no allocated times for arrival and therefore supporters have ample time to access allocated seats within the stadium ahead of kick-off.

Details for Staggies’ supporters

The club statement issued today said: “All supporters will access the gate at the South East corner leading to the East Stand. Stewards will be in place to facilitate supporters taking their seats.

“Seating has been laid out to allow two-metre social distancing and supporters must wear face coverings unless medically exempt.”

It adds: “Under the guidance of Scottish Government, the food kiosks will be closed.

“Supporters can bring their own food and drink into the stadium, but follow Scottish Football Ground Regulations, so no bottles/hard containers are allowed. Paper cups would be acceptable for drinks.”

Toilet facilities are available and will operate on the basis of one in, one out, and fans are asked to avoid queuing whenever possible and ensure you allow for two-metre distancing.

The club shop will open from 11am until and tickets will also be available from the shop until 15 minutes before the 3pm kick-off.

County winger Regan Charles-Cook made his international bow for Grenada in their 4-0 Gold Cup against Honduras. Despite the result, it was a huge honour for the Staggies wide man, who will hope to also feature against Qatar on Sunday.