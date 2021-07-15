Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Health of players is top of thoughts for Ross County boss Malky Mackay after Covid outbreak

By Paul Chalk
July 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
The health of the Ross County players is the top priority for Malky Mackay after the Premiership club returned to work this week.

A 10-day period of football lockdown due to a number of positive cases within the group led to County’s Premier Sports Cup opener at Forfar Athletic being forfeited last week. 

That led to a 3-0 win for Forfar, who now have five points on the board after a penalty shoot-out win over Montrose.

Newly-promoted Premiership side Dundee began with a sweeping 4-0 midweek win over Highland League champions Brora Rangers and they come to Dingwall this Sunday seeking a win to grasp control of Group C.

Covid situation is changing ‘week-by-week’

County only had a 5-0 bounce game win at League Two Elgin before the virus struck the squad and the manager explained assessing his group as they returned to the stadium on Thursday was his chief focus.

Ross County celebrate scoring in their 5-0 pre-season win at Elgin City.

He said: “We had to forfeit the Forfar game, which was disappointing.

“Off the back of the Elgin friendly, I was really looking forward to that game, but none of us can tell when or how this is going to hit, it seems to be changing week-by-week.

“You’re reacting to what happens. This club have done remarkably well over the last year in terms of getting the correct protocols, and still are, which is probably why our conversations with the authorities have been as smooth as they have.

“I don’t know where we’re going to go with this over the next few days.

“My first responsibility is to the health of the players, so we’ll see how they are and react accordingly over the next few days. I don’t know what the next week or so holds.”

Mackay eager to see supporters return

On Sunday, the turnstiles will click at Victoria Park for the first time this year and the match with Dundee will also be Mackay’s first in the dugout for a competitive fixture as the Staggies gaffer.

In terms of clash, he stressed: “I’m very much looking forward to it.

“Ross County were one of the clubs last year that managed to get fans in for four or five games, which was terrific for the club and really showed the work that was done here.

“Everybody has seen fans in at the Euros, and that was something that everybody enjoyed.

Ross County striker Jordan White scores in the 5-0 friendly win at Elgin City.

“I’m no different, I can’t wait for fans to get back into stadiums. I was at games last year that felt eerie – it felt like practice matches, but it actually meant very important things for their livelihoods.

“It’s great to get fans back into the stadium, and fingers crossed in the coming months that rises back to a point where we’re nearing normality.”

Fans will offer lift to the players

Mackay admits just hearing fans get right behind their team, like we saw at Euro 2020, will offer an edge for the players.

He added: “You only need to see both Hampden and Wembley, when fans were singing even in small groups it made a difference to the players.

“Full credit to the players last year at all clubs for having the mentality to go out and play games at the standard they did. It is difficult when there’s not that atmosphere in the stadium.

“With how some of the stadiums up here can get, it does make a huge difference having fans back in.”

Ross County this week offered advice for fans returning to Victoria Park this weekend.

