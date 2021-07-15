Ross County get dressed for success with launch of classy new home kit

Ross County will hope to be stars in stripes this season with their home kit which launched today in the Dingwall sunshine.

The Premiership outfit have joined forces with Joma Sport, whose brand boss is former Staggies striker Andy Barrowman, to reveal a striking navy top with vertical white strips adding that classy look.

Loan signing from Manchester City, Alexander Robertson, was joined by team-mates Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti and Oli Shaw as the models of the smart kits.

The kits are now available for pre-order, and are anticipated to be here in next seven to 10 days. Staggies Army members can claim their merchandise discount on this.

Also this summer, the top-flight club launched a new yellow kit, which the team wore in a pre-season win at Elgin City recently.

Loving the new home kit @RossCounty – have to say both Joma kits look great this season – well done all involved- loving the retro vibe on the home kit 👌🏻#staggies pic.twitter.com/MnOAp0hAuU — ROSS COUNTY FC – SLO (@RCFC_SLO) July 15, 2021