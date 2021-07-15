Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Ross County

Ross County get dressed for success with launch of classy new home kit

By Paul Chalk
July 15, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 5:47 pm
Ross County players, from left, are: Alexander Robertson, Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti and Oli Shaw
Ross County will hope to be stars in stripes this season with their home kit which launched today in the Dingwall sunshine.

The Premiership outfit have joined forces with Joma Sport, whose brand boss is former Staggies striker Andy Barrowman, to reveal a striking navy top with vertical white strips adding that classy look.

Loan signing from Manchester City, Alexander Robertson, was joined by team-mates Coll Donaldson, Tom Grivosti and Oli Shaw as the models of the smart kits.

The kits are now available for pre-order, and are anticipated to be here in next seven to 10 days. Staggies Army members can claim their merchandise discount on this.

Also this summer, the top-flight club launched a new yellow kit, which the team wore in a pre-season win at Elgin City recently.

