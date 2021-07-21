Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
Sport / Football / Ross County

Blair Spittal targets strong end to July for Ross County after weeks of Covid troubles

By Paul Chalk
July 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Blair Spittal in action for Ross County against Hamilton.
Blair Spittal in action for Ross County against Hamilton.

Blair Spittal cannot wait to turn on the style for Ross County after a summer of disruption for the Premiership club.

The wide midfielder, who signed a one-year extension at Dingwall last month, can’t wait to get back on the pitch against Brora Rangers tonight in the Premier Sports Cup.

Covid hitting the squad forced County to forfeit matches against Forfar Athletic and Dundee, so this will be their first competitive fixture of the new term.

The cancellation of those games meant 3-0 defeats for County and they cannot now qualify from Group C, even if they beat Brora and Saturday’s visitors Montrose.

Spittal, 25, who spent the first half of last season back at his former side Partick Thistle, finished with a flourish and helped keep the Staggies in the top-flight, boosted by a last-day 2-1 win at Motherwell.

Speaking as the players shape up for Brora, he said: “I’m feeling good. We have had our isolation period and that’s done now. We’ve been in for the past five days and it has not taken a lot for us to get back to a good level, to where we were before we got hit with our Covid issues.

“The staff have done really well in terms of getting us getting us prepared and being as safe as possible. It has been really good.”

The classy midfielder explained that the player pool were knocked by the impact of the virus.

He added: “It’s not that you take it for granted, but you don’t realise the effect it will have until it’s here.

“We are all young, fit guys, yet quite a lot of the boys were struggling with it, so we’ve had to look after ourselves. I was alright, to be fair.

“The Elgin (friendly) game (at the start of July) showed how good our fitness levels were. We had put good work in for two weeks prior to that. You are building upon that to get yourselves ready for the competitive action.

“For this to happen has taken us a few steps back. The League Cup has gone for us, but we just need to use the next two games as a positive and get us into the right frame of mind for the St Johnstone game in two weeks’ time.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Spittal finally played 90 minutes… then season ended

On a personal note, spending half the season back at Firhill left Spittal with a fight on his hands to get back in the picture at County.

John Hughes, who guided the club to their safety in the Premiership, gave Spittal his chance towards the end of a high pressure campaign as he helped the club rise above Kilmarnock and Hamilton to stay up.

Blair Spittal in action for Ross County.

He said: “The season ended at the wrong time for me. I hadn’t played 90 minutes since October until the last game of the season, when I did play the full game.

“I was at a good level fitness-wise and then the season ended, albeit on a positive note which we want to build on. I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I always thought if I was given a chance to show what I could give to the team I would be able to take it. Last year was really frustrating as I never really got the chance. I had to go out on loan to prove myself and then I got injured early on.

“When the manager brought me back, I got my head down and worked hard. The chance came from that point. I put the work in myself and then had the belief from the staff and team-mates. That was good and I want to build on that and get going.”

New arrivals are shaping up well

The matches this week, Spittal feels, will help the group gel further and he believes Malky Mackay’s signings so far are fitting in well.

Ross County forward Dominic Samuel, who has come in from Gillingham, scored in the 5-0 friendly win at Elgin.

He added: “The players the manager has brought in have good experience. The likes of Jake (Vokins) and Alex (Robertson) don’t have much first-team football, but you can see early doors in training what they can bring to the team.

“Dom (Samuel) is also looking really good, so we’re looking forward to the games starting then we can build up that relationship with the boys as well.”

