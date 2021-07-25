Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay hails the potential of star man Blair Spittal

By Paul Chalk
July 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Blair Spittal (left) celebrates his goal to make it 4-0 against Montrose.
Manager Malky Mackay believes two-goal star Blair Spittal can become a key figure for Ross County this season.

The former Partick Thistle wide midfielder not only got a double in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win against Montrose, but was continually a thorn in the side of their League One visitors.

The 25-year-old looks fresh and dangerous and Mackay is thrilled to boss a player he’s watched progress over the years.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

He explained: “I’ve known Blair Spittal for a long time. Blair was at Queen’s Park when he was younger, a club I’m close to.

“I’ve watched his progression. I don’t really know what happened to him here last year and it’s none of my business.

“What I know is, when we spoke, I told him what I expected of him and told what I thought he could be for the team.

“And I have to say, since day one, he’s been immaculate.

“He looks in great shape and he is undoubtedly a quality footballer – and has shown leadership qualities here as well.

“His finishes were phenomenal, but it is his delivery as well.

“He has great movement and I think he is going to be a very central player for me.”

Gung-ho approach from Montrose was a test

County, who could not progress from Group C after two forfeited ties stemming from their Covid crisis cost them six points, were terrific against Montrose as Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White got their other goals.

Mackay explained that he had to manage the entire squad carefully throughout the afternoon.

Blair Spittal crashes home his second and Ross County’s fourth goal against Montrose.

He added: “We had to be careful with the players, given our tight squad. Two or three had knocks so we brought them off for the kids later in the game.

“But Montrose like to play and they like to be aggressive in terms of throwing bodies forward and being quite gung-ho.

“You have to beat that press and, if you do, you can find spaces, unlike the Brora game in midweek (1-0 win) where they really sat in.

“I’m absolutely delighted by some of the performances.

“Their whole ability to just go again and again in matches impresses me. The way we shifted the ball about was superb and there was a spell in the second half where we could have scored a few more.

“But I was just delighted with the way they applied themselves.”

Samuel kept Montrose on their toes

Striker Dominic Samuel was fouled often as he was a menace throughout Saturday’s tie and Mackay felt the striker should have gained more protection from the officials.

Ross County’s Dominic Samuel battles for the ball with Kerr Waddell of Montrose.

He added: “I was saying to the linesman that it wasn’t just one (challenge) in particular. Someone has to be booked for persistent fouling from a team.

“He provides great front to the team along with Jordan White, who linked up well. He was very unlucky not to score a couple today, but their goalkeeper had a couple of fabulous saves as well.

“I am delighted for him to get another involvement with the group. You get to know them even more.”

