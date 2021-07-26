Jordan Tillson insists Ross County are determined to kick up the Premiership this season

Midfielder Jordan Tillson insists Ross County will learn their lesson after their Premiership survival went down to the wire last season.

It was the Bath-born player’s first taste of life in Scotland as he was brought into a side which lacked consistency until it really mattered near the end of the season.

He made 36 appearances for the Staggies and has begun this term under new boss Malky Mackay with a spring in his step, impressive again in the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose on Saturday.

Covid in the camp put County out of that competition as they were forced to forfeit ties against Forfar Athletic and Dundee.

However, wins last week against Brora Rangers and Montrose at least lifted them to third spot ahead of the league kicking off in the league against double cup winners St Johnstone on Saturday.

Players raring to go after back-to-back wins

Tillson said those who experienced that unwanted pressure will be determined to drive the club up the table this time.

A special moment at Full Time as Malky and the squad head over to applaud our supporters on their return to the Global Energy Stadium 💙 pic.twitter.com/0V8QAKiW5e — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 24, 2021

He explained: “It was my first proper year up here and I got a real grip of what it’s all about. I am sure that everyone who was part of last season will know how hard it was and won’t want that to happen again. It was a learning curve and hopefully we can kick on.

“Having a full week gives us a build-up towards Saturday’s game and a number of solid sessions to get ready. We’ll do our preparation and get ready for St Johnstone.

“All the boys are fit and are ready to go. I don’t think we can use (Covid) as an excuse because we’ve all come back looking fit and strong. We’ve had two run-outs now and are ready to go.”

Work levels to rise ahead of league opener

The former Exeter City player is enjoying the opening weeks working under Mackay and believes that not looking too far ahead will be crucial.

He said: “I’m enjoying working under the manager. It’s early doors and we’re still getting ready for the season. We’ll be cranking up the work this week and I’m really enjoying my football.

“Every game is going to be important. I’m not going to put too much pressure on myself. We’ll just get ready for the next game. Everyone has got an important role this year.”

Midfield quality is great competition for all

Tillson is settling well into the opening moments of this season and is relishing the midfield battle for places, with newcomers bolstering the quality.

He added: “Ross (Callachan) has been brilliant since he came in. He’s really showing what he can do. Having played against him, you know what kind of player he is. I am loving playing with him.

“Alex (Robertson) and Harry Paton when he comes back from the Gold Cup, along with Blair Spittal, who was brilliant again today, shows there are plenty of options there.

“We’re going to need everyone fighting fit.”