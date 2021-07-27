Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Scoring options give Ross County manager Malky Mackay boost ahead of league kick off

By Paul Chalk
July 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay has been impressed by the goal threats from throughout his Ross County side as the Premiership season draws ever closer.

The Staggies boss was satisfied in the manner of the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose at the weekend as a Blair Spittal double and goals from Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White helped defeat the League One visitors.

Defender Iacovitti also netted in the 1-0 midweek win at Brora Rangers in what was Mackay’s first competitive game in charge.

Before Covid impacted on the squad, his first taste of the County dugout was in the 5-0 pre-season victory at Elgin City. 

While the manager is keen to make the team more resolute, the danger his players present from different areas is satisfying.

Midfielders’ threats please Mackay

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home league opener against St Johnstone, he said: “The goal threats within the team helps us. Ross Callachan has got that in him as well.

“You saw his runs forward on Saturday. When he went off, we lost a wee bit of that penetration. Jordan, Oli Shaw and Dom Samuel can score. We have that threat coming from midfield as well.

Alex Iacovitti celebrates making it 2-0 against Montrose.

“Alex Iacovitti scored again – he’s a goal a week man now. There is an aggressive way in which he heads the ball.

“I’m delighted because Saturday was another level of test for us. Montrose are a good team and they clearly were out to win the game and play well. They really went gung-ho against us, so it was great that we could work that out.”

David Cancola (left) in action for Liberec against Hoffenheim’s Kevin Akpoguma in the Europa League.

Mackay can’t wait to begin working with Austrian midfielder David Cancola, whose signing was confirmed on Friday from Slovan Liberec. 

Cancola checks into Dingwall

The Dingwall club had the 24-year-old player on trial last season when John Hughes was in charge and the new manager is thrilled to get that deal over the line.

He explained: “David is one which had been protracted because of visas, Covid and Brexit. We now have him in the country and we now have him in Dingwall. We just need to bide our time now to get him back involved with the squad.

“We’re delighted to have him. Technically, he is a very good footballer. He’s someone with European experience and I can’t wait to get him involved here and get him involved in the robustness of our league.”

Gold Cup duo’s return will further boost Staggies

Mackay, who was capped five times for Scotland, is also keen for Gold Cup players Harry Paton and Regan Charles-Cook to return to the fold following their involvement with Canada and Grenada respectively.

Gold Cup players Harry Paton, left, and Regan Charles-Cook.

He added: “The Gold Cup is a fantastic world tournament. I was delighted for Harry Paton when the call-up came in because, having been an international footballer, you have pride when you are selected to play for your country and I know he is proud.

“It didn’t help us any because we lost the two of them for this period. I will be delighted to get them back because we are incredibly light on numbers.”

