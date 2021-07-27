Scoring options give Ross County manager Malky Mackay boost ahead of league kick off

Malky Mackay has been impressed by the goal threats from throughout his Ross County side as the Premiership season draws ever closer.

The Staggies boss was satisfied in the manner of the 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win over Montrose at the weekend as a Blair Spittal double and goals from Alex Iacovitti and Jordan White helped defeat the League One visitors.

Defender Iacovitti also netted in the 1-0 midweek win at Brora Rangers in what was Mackay’s first competitive game in charge.

Before Covid impacted on the squad, his first taste of the County dugout was in the 5-0 pre-season victory at Elgin City.

While the manager is keen to make the team more resolute, the danger his players present from different areas is satisfying.

Midfielders’ threats please Mackay

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home league opener against St Johnstone, he said: “The goal threats within the team helps us. Ross Callachan has got that in him as well.

“You saw his runs forward on Saturday. When he went off, we lost a wee bit of that penetration. Jordan, Oli Shaw and Dom Samuel can score. We have that threat coming from midfield as well.

“Alex Iacovitti scored again – he’s a goal a week man now. There is an aggressive way in which he heads the ball.

“I’m delighted because Saturday was another level of test for us. Montrose are a good team and they clearly were out to win the game and play well. They really went gung-ho against us, so it was great that we could work that out.”

Mackay can’t wait to begin working with Austrian midfielder David Cancola, whose signing was confirmed on Friday from Slovan Liberec.

Cancola checks into Dingwall

The Dingwall club had the 24-year-old player on trial last season when John Hughes was in charge and the new manager is thrilled to get that deal over the line.

He explained: “David is one which had been protracted because of visas, Covid and Brexit. We now have him in the country and we now have him in Dingwall. We just need to bide our time now to get him back involved with the squad.

“We’re delighted to have him. Technically, he is a very good footballer. He’s someone with European experience and I can’t wait to get him involved here and get him involved in the robustness of our league.”

Gold Cup duo’s return will further boost Staggies

Mackay, who was capped five times for Scotland, is also keen for Gold Cup players Harry Paton and Regan Charles-Cook to return to the fold following their involvement with Canada and Grenada respectively.

He added: “The Gold Cup is a fantastic world tournament. I was delighted for Harry Paton when the call-up came in because, having been an international footballer, you have pride when you are selected to play for your country and I know he is proud.

“It didn’t help us any because we lost the two of them for this period. I will be delighted to get them back because we are incredibly light on numbers.”