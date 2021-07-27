Ross County remind supporters that Covid measures remain in place for Premiership start against St Johnstone

Ross County season ticket holders will be in place for Saturday’s Premiership kick-off against St Johnstone – but the Dingwall club is reminding fans that Scottish Government guidelines remain in place.

The Staggies welcomed supporters back into Victoria Park Stadium last weekend for their 4-1 Premier Sports Cup win against Montrose and now they are gearing up to take on double cup-winning Saints in the league opener.

Safety guidelines remain in place

With the countdown fully on, the club issued an update for all fans planning to head to the game this weekend.

It said: “The club is in the exciting position where we can offer all season ticket holders seating within the stadium for Saturday’s match, so if you are yet to renew your season ticket, the time is now.

“The club has been inundated with questions related to seating and it is important for us to re-iterate that at present we are still operating within the Governments guidance on social distancing.

“This means that, hopefully just for Saturday’s match, you may not be allocated your reserved seat.

✍️ Latest Supporter Update As we head towards the opening match of our cinch Premiership campaign please see the below update on Season Tickets and attending matches in Dingwall. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) July 27, 2021

“With the First Minister’s intended road map from COVID-19 we would hope to have everybody back in their regular seat for our match with Rangers in August and the matches thereafter.

“The mapping exercise that we have to go through to get as many of you in to the stadium as we can is both strenuous and time-consuming but it outlines how much we wanted to have you all back here with us as soon as it was possible.

“We continue to ask for patience and understanding as we head towards Saturday’s match.”

New turnstile technology on the way

County has also invested heavily in new turnstile technology to make accessing the stadium safer and more efficient for supporters, but it’s a case of paper tickets for this weekend’s fixture.

The statement explained: “Due to the pandemic, there have been delays with the suppliers of our new systems, but equally we would like to state that we want to get everything on this new system right rather than be playing catch up and leaving ourselves with problems further down the line. This, in turn, has created a slight delay in distributing season ticket cards.

“For Saturday’s fixture, paper tickets have been posted out and we encourage anybody with any questions or queries to contact us during 10am-4pm daily by email at info@rosscountyfootballclub.co.uk”

Food and drink to be taken in see-through bags

As there will be no catering available inside the stadium yet, supporters are encouraged to take their own food and drinks with them.

This should be taken into the stadium using clear, see-through bags which will be checked by stewards and all fluids/drinks should be stored in plastic bottles. No glass or tin containers will be admitted. This is in line with the SPFL Ground Regulations.

The club can confirm that it will be issuing all the information for season ticket holders and per per viewers on Wednesday on how to access Saturday’s match via Ross County TV.

Visiting supporters can also attend this game by getting in touch in advance with County.