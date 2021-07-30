Ross County’s Easter Road trip switches to Sunday date after Hibs progress in Europe

Ross County’s Scottish Premiership match away to Hibs next weekend has been switched from Saturday to Sunday.

The Easter Road showdown has been moved back due to the Edinburgh club making it through to the next round of the Europa Conference League.

Jack Ross’s side were 2-1 winners on Thursday away to Andorran side FC Santa Coloma to rack up a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Hibs are away to FC Riga this coming Thursday, meaning they get an extra day to recover before taking on Malky Mackay’s Staggies.