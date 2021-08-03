Ross Callachan insists he has not joined Ross County to be involved in another relegation scrap

Ross Callachan insists he has not made the move to Ross County with the intention of being involved in another Premiership relegation scrap.

Midfielder Callachan spent last season with Hamilton Accies who were relegated after finishing bottom, with the Staggies two places higher up in 10th position.

Callachan was among his Accies’ top performers last term, finishing as their leading scorer with nine goals before opting to remain in the top-flight with County on a two-year deal.

The former Hearts and St Johnstone player says the belief is rife among the Dingwall squad that the Staggies can live more comfortably in the Premiership this time around.

Callachan said: “I certainly don’t want to be down there again this season, and neither do any of the other players here because they struggled themselves a wee bit last season.

“Both teams were in the bottom two or three for a long time.

“We’ll do all we can to avoid a repeat. We don’t want to be in that position where, every week, you’re looking over your shoulder.

“We want to be picking up points and winning games, pushing up the table, and I certainly think we are bringing together a squad that can do it.

“If we’re not winning games we need to be really hard to beat and turn last season’s losses into draws, draws into wins.”

Callachan made his league debut for County in Saturday’s opening match against St Johnstone, in which Ali McCann missed a penalty for the Perth side to ensure a 0-0 draw.

The 27-year-old was encouraged by his side’s start, particularly given their lack of selection options which Malky Mackay aims to address by bringing in a number of new players this week.

Callachan added: “I felt the draw was probably a fair result in the end.

“The two teams cancelled each other out. We started with similar systems, but they changed it a few times to be fair, which is a credit to us.

“We were better in the second half when we knew we just needed to be a wee bit neater and tidier on the ball.

“We’ve still got signings to come and we missed about two weeks with the whole squad basically contracting Covid.

“Credit to St Johnstone as well, they’re a good team and I think the goals will come for us.

“It is a good point to build on.”

Callachan says he is enjoying the experience of working under former Watford, Cardiff City and Wigan Athletic boss Mackay, adding: “You can tell he is a top manager who has managed in the Premier League down south.

“It is just how he speaks to us as players, the training and the way he coaches us.

“It is first class and I’m just trying to take it all in, soak it all up and learn.

“I want to get better and everyone in the team can definitely get better.”