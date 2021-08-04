Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021
Sport / Football / Ross County

Analysis: Early signs show Connor Randall could be key player for Ross County under Malky Mackay

By Andy Skinner
August 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Connor Randall.

Ross County’s 3-5-2 system deployed by Malky Mackay so far has put a strong emphasis on their wing-backs, and Connor Randall already looks have a key role under the new Staggies boss.

The Dingwall men have deployed a defensive trio of Keith Watson, Alex Iacovitti and Coll Donaldson in their opening three matches, with their only other natural centre half– Tom Grivosti – still sidelined through injury.

County have bolstered their depth down the spine of the park in recent days by adding Arsenal defender Harry Clarke on loan, while Austrian midfielder David Cancola is now available following his move from Slovan Liberec.

The Staggies remain light in the wider areas of the park however, and it remains to be seen if Mackay will persist with the same formation once his squad is closer to completion.

Ross County’s Connor Randall (right) competing with Brora Rangers’ Andrew Macrae.

Irrespective of where he is deployed, the attacking intent of regular right back Randall in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with St Johnstone provides an outlet that Mackay will be eager to maximise throughout the campaign.

Randall occupied the right hand side of the pitch, with the attacking thirds graphic below showing that attacks stemming from his area were significantly higher (50.2%) than the central (23.7%) and left flanks (26.1%).

Ross County’s attacking thirds graphic against St Johnstone. Source – Opta.

The Englishman’s fellow full back Jake Vokins was ruled out by injury on the eve of the game, and replaced on the left-hand side by Regan Charles-Cook.

Grenada international Charles-Cook was not long back from representing his country at the Concacaf Gold Cup, making his 90-minute contribution in such a demanding role all the more impressive.

Charles-Cook is naturally a more attacking wide player though, meaning Mackay is likely to find a short-term replacement for Vokins who has been ruled out for up to 10 weeks with a metatarsal fracture.

Despite Randall’s defensive background compared to that of Charles-Cook, Ross County’s team heatmap (below left) shows that the right hand side was their most prominent attacking outlet against Saints. Randall’s own touchmap (below right) highlights he was a key part of that, and was most involved higher up the park.

Ross County’s heatmap against St Johnstone (left), with Connor Randall’s touch map (right) from the same game. Source – Opta.

Indeed, Randall was among the most advanced of County’s players against the Perth side, as evidenced by the average position graphic below.

Ross County’s average positions against St Johnstone. Source – Opta.

Randall will be looking upon the new campaign as something of a fresh start, having been limited to only 17 appearances last season.

Despite an encouraging start to his debut season in Dingwall a number of injuries took their toll on the former Liverpool defender, who ultimately lost his right back slot to Jason Naismith following his arrival in January.

With Naismith having now moved on to Killie, the opportunity now looks to have presented itself for Randall under the new management of Mackay.

