Ross County sign Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer on season-long loan deal

By Andy Skinner
August 6, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: August 6, 2021, 12:32 pm
Ashley Maynard-Brewer in action for Charlton Athletic.
Ross County have signed Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer on a season-long loan deal from Charlton Athletic.

Maynard-Brewer arrives at Dingwall having recently represented the Socceroos’ under-23 side at the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was an unused substitute in all three group matches, with Australia failing to advance through their section.

Having grown up in Australia, Maynard-Brewer made the switch to Charlton in 2015 where he has been since.

The 22-year-old has made a number of previous loan moves, most recently with National League side Dover Athletic last season, with four appearances for the Addicks to his name.

Maynard-Brewer will now make the switch to the Staggies, where he will compete with Ross Laidlaw and Ross Munro for the number one jersey.

County boss Malky Mackay said: “I am delighted to have Ashley joining us. He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club.

“Ashley has come through one of the most well-respected Academy’s in the UK, and we would like to thank Charlton Athletic FC for allowing us to help further develop his career.”

