Ross County sign Scotland under-21 international Jack Burroughs on loan from Coventry City

Ross County have signed Scotland under-21 international Jack Burroughs on a season-long loan from Coventry City.

Versatile youngster Burroughs came through the youth ranks at Coventry, racking up four senior appearances for his hometown team as a wing back so far.

Burroughs qualifies to represent Scotland, and made his under-21s debut in a double header against Northern Ireland earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan with Gloucester City, will now join Malky Mackay’s Staggies squad in time for Sunday’s game against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Mackay said: “Jack is a player that through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads I have been able to watch and see develop.

Welcome Jack Burroughs🤝 Jack joins The Staggies on a season-long loan from Coventry City FC. — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 6, 2021

“He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play.

“He is a player we have tracked for some time particularly over pre-season where he has played a number of key positions for Coventry, a versatility we can certainly use this season.

“He is a talented young man that I look forward to working with closely.

We would like to thank Coventry City for allowing us to help Jack’s development and welcome him warmly to the Highlands.”