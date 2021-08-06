Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County sign Scotland under-21 international Jack Burroughs on loan from Coventry City

By Andy Skinner
August 6, 2021, 1:00 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 1:00 pm
Jack Burroughs in action for Coventry City.
Jack Burroughs in action for Coventry City.

Ross County have signed Scotland under-21 international Jack Burroughs on a season-long loan from Coventry City.

Versatile youngster Burroughs came through the youth ranks at Coventry, racking up four senior appearances for his hometown team as a wing back so far.

Burroughs qualifies to represent Scotland, and made his under-21s debut in a double header against Northern Ireland earlier this summer.

Jack Burroughs (right) in action for Scotland under-19s.

The 20-year-old, who spent part of last season on loan with Gloucester City, will now join Malky Mackay’s Staggies squad in time for Sunday’s game against Hibernian at Easter Road.

Mackay said: “Jack is a player that through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads I have been able to watch and see develop.

“He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play.

“He is a player we have tracked for some time particularly over pre-season where he has played a number of key positions for Coventry, a versatility we can certainly use this season.

“He is a talented young man that I look forward to working with closely.
We would like to thank Coventry City for allowing us to help Jack’s development and welcome him warmly to the Highlands.”

