Saturday, August 7th 2021
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County sign Ben Paton – the brother of Staggies midfielder Harry Paton

By Andy Skinner
August 6, 2021, 4:04 pm Updated: August 6, 2021, 4:15 pm
Ben Paton.
Ross County have signed midfielder Ben Paton – the brother of Staggies midfielder Harry Paton.

Canadian Paton was most recently with English Championship side Blackburn Rovers, where he played for the club’s under-23 side.

The switch to Dingwall will unite him with brother Harry, who last week returned from representing Canada at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Harry Paton celebrates netting for Ross County

Ben, who has been capped by his country up to under-20 level, has been training with the Staggies in recent weeks and has impressed manager Malky Mackay enough to warrant a deal.

Mackay said: “Ben has been training with us in recent weeks and his work ethic and professionalism shine through.

“He is young, enthusiastic and it is clear to see he has an English Premier League Academy upbringing. We are looking forward to working with him and helping to develop his potential.

“I want to warmly welcome Ben to Ross County and look forward to working with him in the next stage of his development.”

