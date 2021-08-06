Ross County manager Malky Mackay thrilled with triple signing swoop

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has bolstered his options for Sunday’s Premiership trip to Hibernian by completing a triple signing swoop.

Australian goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has joined on a season-long loan from Charlton Athletic, while versatile youngster Jack Burroughs will spend the season at Dingwall on a temporary deal from Coventry City.

Also joining on a permanent deal is Canadian midfielder Ben Paton, the brother of Staggies midfielder Harry Paton, who recently left Blackburn Rovers.

The signings take the total of summer additions to nine, with five of them on loan.

While Mackay is keen to build a more permanent team in the long-term, he says the need for immediate reinforcements has pushed him towards the loan market.

Mackay said: “It will be the best players we can find. If they have to be loans, so be it.

“I’d rather they were permanent, but right now, considering 15 players left, whatever quality we can get in during this transfer window is welcome.

“I always said it was going to be bumpy, but it is about bringing in the best we can to move the club forward.

“Eventually, we will try and make as many signings as possible permanent.”

Mackay has urged Maynard-Brewer, Burroughs, Harry Clarke, Alex Robertson and Jake Vokins to make the most of their temporary periods with the Staggies.

He added: “The biggest thing loan players can do for the good of their own time here is actually believe they are a Ross County player, from the minute they come in.

“That’s when players gain the most success from a loan, in my experience with the amount of players I’ve been involved with in loan deals.

“If they come here and immediately see themselves as a Ross County player for the whole year, those are the ones that succeed and then go back to their club with a better chance of progressing.

“The ones that have come have embraced it immediately. We’ve got a good group.

“They are given a good welcome. They are young lads, five or 600 miles from home in a city in the Highlands and we’re exposing them to tough, harsh, men’s football.

“It is terrific that the group put an arm around them and bring them into the fold, and make them feel welcome.

“Eventually I’d like to get to the point where we’re buying all of our players, but in the meantime it is about making our squad as full of quality as we can.”

Mackay is thrilled with his triple signing swoop, adding: “I am delighted to have Ashley joining us. He comes highly recommended to us as a very talented young goalkeeper, one that will bring competition to our group.

“He has had a terrific experience representing his country at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and we are excited to bring that calibre of goalkeeper to our club. Ashley has come through one of the most well-respected academies in the UK.

“Jack is a player that through his involvement with the Scotland youth squads I have been able to watch and see develop.

“He is an athletic and powerful runner as well as being versatile with the positions he can play.

“He is a player we have tracked for some time particularly over pre-season where he has played a number of key positions for Coventry, a versatility we can certainly use this season.

“He is a talented young man that I look forward to working with closely.

“Ben has been training with us in recent weeks and his work ethic and professionalism shine through.

“He is young, enthusiastic and it is clear to see he has an English Premier League Academy upbringing. We are looking forward to working with him and helping to develop his potential.”