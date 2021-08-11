Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County boss Malky Mackay highlights benefits of video analysis after Hibs loss

By Paul Chalk
August 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay has replayed the key moments from Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Hibs to his players – and backs them to learn from it.

Despite the scoreline in their second Scottish Premiership game of the season, he was encouraged by the way they created their own chances against the early league leaders.

Three goals in 11 first half minutes blew the Staggies clean out of the water, yet they started the match well enough and stood up stronger in the second half to leave Edinburgh with no further damage.

That followed on from their opening day 0-0 draw against double cup winners St Johnstone.

Kyle Magennis celebrates netting for Hibs against Ross County.

Martin Boyle’s opener was deflected before headers from Kyle Magennis and Christian Doidge in the box buried County’s hopes.

The manager explained that looking in detail at what went wrong is vital on the path for improvement.

He said: “We had a good chat about it this week, and we looked at the areas we didn’t do so well at the weekend, and we looked at the areas that I thought were positive.

“They’re only just getting used to how I want to work that, what the debrief looks like, but it’s about learning.

“It’s not about pointing fingers, it’s about showing them stuff – good and bad – and allowing them to come up and talk to us about the mistakes and look at it.

“I think that’s how you best learn. You watch it again, and then you let them talk through the three or four areas that changed for a goal to happen.”

Finer details to learn from

Mackay, who is overseeing a massive overhaul in the player pool, feels that pinpointing the specific areas which led to the creation of a goal against his team is crucial.

He added: “There are always three or four points in a move that leads to a goal, or a chance, where one of us could do something different to stop it happening.

“Once they start to see that, they learn from it.

“The video footage, cutting clips and letting them see things is a huge learning tool.

Malky Mackay.

“A picture paints a thousand words, and that’s never truer than when you watch a chance leading to a goal and you can see what someone actually did.

“In hindsight, that might be different from what they thought they did, so they can see if they should have gone tighter.”

Precious time on training pitch

County are not in action this weekend because it’s the knockout stages of the League Cup, which they bowed out of largely due to a couple of forfeited ties caused by Covid.

Mackay explained that they are using that time wisely ahead of the home clash with champions Rangers a week on Sunday.

He added: “We saw that this weekend was going to come up, and I think the biggest benefit for us will be on the training pitch.

“We looked at maybe playing a friendly this weekend, but we decided against it because I really want to get three or four days of hard training into them to make up for that lost week.

“Just generally, we had that week where we couldn’t get a real pre-season week into them, so we’re actually going to do that this week.

“It’s going to be really tough up until Saturday, and the hope is that at the end of it, in their own minds they have got back up to where they should be with everyone else.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]