Keeping calm when heat is on is crucial, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Malky Mackay is urging his new-look Ross County side to stay calm in the heat of the battle amid a frantic start to their Scottish Premiership season.

The Staggies manager spoke about how his group, which includes nine summer recruits so far, are soaking up post-match video analysis as one method for progression.

Mackay felt nerves got to his team during a punishing 11 minute-spell on Sunday when they lost three goals to Hibs, which was the total damage of a 3-0 defeat at Easter Road.

They began the match well and stood strong and created chances of their own and that’s what Mackay wants the players to focus on, as well as handling nerves on the big stage.

County return to action in the league a week on Sunday when champions Rangers come calling, before they tackle Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts.

⚠️FIXTURE AMENDMENT⚠️ Our home match v Rangers scheduled for Saturday 21st August at 3.00pm will now take place on Sunday 22nd August at 3.00pm. This is due to Rangers involvement in European Competition. pic.twitter.com/VyS3ZZ3KRc — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 11, 2021

He has gone through the key points of the Leith contest with the squad and said Martin Boyle’s deflected opening goal “sparked 15 minutes of a sense of panic among us”.

Mackay explained: “We have talked to the group about how you cope with that.

“In the second half, we were brave enough to get on the ball. I mean not just getting on the ball and pressing teams, it’s being brave on the ball and that kills momentum as well.

“I showed them the 11 minutes between 22 and 33 minutes that mattered. The first goal went in, which was really unfortunate, and there is no blame with anyone with that.

“But for 10 minutes players stopped doing what they were doing in the first 20 minutes. We were telling them that you just need to keep that calm head and keep believing in doing what you’re doing which was working.

“In the second half, we went back to doing what I was asking them to do and it was working again.

“There’s a frustration with that, because what we were doing was working. Unless you learn from those mistakes, you’re never going to get any better.”

Coping mechanisms can work – boss

County, who escaped the drop under John Hughes in May, are getting up to speed and began the season with a 0-0 draw against double cup holders St Johnstone.

That brutal triple-whammy of goals by Hibs was an example of a team in full-flight – the third-placed finishers last season and early leaders, up against a County group still being put together by Mackay.

The manager is advising his team about how to ride the storm when they’re up against opponents with the bit between their teeth.

He added: “It’s about coping mechanisms. You learn how to cope during a time of flux. There are times when teams are on you and it’s about how you cope and having calmness out of possession.

“When the opposition have got the ball, there are times when you are calm because you know you’re in the correct shape and doing things properly. You then know what you should do when you’re in possession.”