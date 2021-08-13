Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021
Sport / Football / Ross County

Keeping calm when heat is on is crucial, says Ross County boss Malky Mackay

By Paul Chalk
August 13, 2021, 6:00 am
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay is urging his new-look Ross County side to stay calm in the heat of the battle amid a frantic start to their Scottish Premiership season.

The Staggies manager spoke about how his group, which includes nine summer recruits so far, are soaking up post-match video analysis as one method for progression.

Mackay felt nerves got to his team during a punishing 11 minute-spell on Sunday when they lost three goals to Hibs, which was the total damage of a 3-0 defeat at Easter Road.

They began the match well and stood strong and created chances of their own and that’s what Mackay wants the players to focus on, as well as handling nerves on the big stage.

County return to action in the league a week on Sunday when champions Rangers come calling, before they tackle Aberdeen, Celtic and Hearts.

He has gone through the key points of the Leith contest with the squad and said Martin Boyle’s deflected opening goal “sparked 15 minutes of a sense of panic among us”.

Mackay explained: “We have talked to the group about how you cope with that.

“In the second half, we were brave enough to get on the ball. I mean not just getting on the ball and pressing teams, it’s being brave on the ball and that kills momentum as well.

“I showed them the 11 minutes between 22 and 33 minutes that mattered. The first goal went in, which was really unfortunate, and there is no blame with anyone with that.

“But for 10 minutes players stopped doing what they were doing in the first 20 minutes. We were telling them that you just need to keep that calm head and keep believing in doing what you’re doing which was working.

“In the second half, we went back to doing what I was asking them to do and it was working again.

“There’s a frustration with that, because what we were doing was working. Unless you learn from those mistakes, you’re never going to get any better.”

Coping mechanisms can work – boss

County, who escaped the drop under John Hughes in May, are getting up to speed and began the season with a 0-0 draw against double cup holders St Johnstone.

Martin Boyle celebrates netting for Hibs to make it 1-0 at Easter Road,

That brutal triple-whammy of goals by Hibs was an example of a team in full-flight – the third-placed finishers last season and early leaders, up against a County group still being put together by Mackay.

The manager is advising his team about how to ride the storm when they’re up against opponents with the bit between their teeth.

He added: “It’s about coping mechanisms. You learn how to cope during a time of flux. There are times when teams are on you and it’s about how you cope and having calmness out of possession.

“When the opposition have got the ball, there are times when you are calm because you know you’re in the correct shape and doing things properly. You then know what you should do when you’re in possession.”

